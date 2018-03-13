On the EDge: Of circus geeks and sideshow freaks

Image courtesy Pixabay, St. George News

OPINION — The preponderance of circus geeks and sideshow freaks and the people who egg them on grows increasingly disturbing.

We’ve experienced some fairly bizarre things in our nation’s history, but, honestly? Things are reeling desperately out of control.

I mean this past week alone we have seen somebody credited with enough intellect to warrant a White House appointment openly swear to defy a federal subpoena; an inept flak puppet pretty much confirm an extramarital affair by the president while trying to squelch the story; and, a bunch of fanatics willing to spend millions upon millions of dollars to fight a state legislature that thinks it’s a bad idea to sell rifles and shotguns to those between 18 and 21 had the audacity to institute a three-day waiting period on purchasing all guns and placed an outright ban on bumper stocks that can virtually turn a semi-automatic weapon into full-auto output.

The paucity of intellect is frightening as there is no lack of audience cheering these people from the exasperatingly vocal cheerleaders on the sidelines.

One can only imagine how many chicken heads will be bitten off if and when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meets with President Donald Trump.

I’m not quite sure what will come of this proposed summit. Perhaps Kim is truly interested in raising his stock in world standing by being recognized by Trump. Perhaps he wants a phone number for porn actress Stormy Daniels. No matter what, he will surely want to walk away from this meeting, again, if it ever takes place, with something in hand.

How the art of this deal will be negotiated is anybody’s guess. I suspect both sides will come away claiming a win. Putting it into World Wrestling Entertainment terms our president would be familiar with, the best we can hope for is a loser-leaves-town cage match that results in a draw, sending both of these guys forever into the shadows.

That won’t, of course, be satisfactory to the unwashed masses who smell blood in the water and have reached a degree of rabid frenzy that was set to boiling on Nov. 8, 2016, when the popular vote was lost, but a win in the Electoral College was, somehow, pulled off.

Ever since, their volume has risen to decibels only attained during a space shuttle launch, 1-ton TNT bomb explosion or rock concert by The Who.

Just take a look at our most accurate and current gauge of public demeanor – social media, which includes not only Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, but the uncivil nature of so many comments posted on stories or Facebook links to stories in today’s media, regardless of their being expressions from the right or left.

There is, of course, the serial madness of those who like to hit the caps lock button and spew, whether in madman bursts of “BWAHAHAHAHA!!!!!,” which only works if you are writing dialog for The Joker in a Batman comic book, to those with serious hang-ups who make not-so-vague sexual references laced with homophobic or racial slurs. They feel free to type this garbage that they would never say to another person if they met face-to-face.

There are the trolls who like to stalk anonymously, using screen names to hide their identity. Not much courage there, particularly when addressing a writer who signs his or her work. Sometimes these comments have no connection to the post but are, instead, attacks on somebody they have never met, whose work they revile just because. They often claim to have never read the piece they are ripping to shreds, but odds are, they have.

Then, there’s the closed-mindedness of just refusing to believe anything with an opposing or, perhaps, challenging point of view, shouting it down with “FAKE NEWS!” or a demeaning nickname for whoever posted the piece. We all pretty well know who started all this business, why they did it, where, when, how, why and for what reasons. To be sure, there is fake news out there. Those who scream about it the loudest, however, are most responsible for creating and spreading it.

This all makes it incredibly difficult to negotiate paths of rational talk.

We talk more readily today through scathing Twitter posts and specious Facebook memes. I cannot recall exactly how many times I have seen an innocent post by a friend turn into a mudslinging, name-calling free-for-all. I have seen, personally, how people drop email bombs, then become offended if you dare to respond whether with the intent to clarify or defend oneself. It is not beyond reason to take issue with somebody who bends your ear about the freedom to speak freely, laws to govern equally for all American citizens and the right to political views, religious expressions and justice for all, except, of course, when they go on to talk about trying to have you fired and remove your freedom to speak freely, and your right to political views, religious expressions and justice, or prattle on about how you are “dangerous to the people.”

Therein lies the problem.

You see, nobody has a discussion any more.

It’s all a series of monologues. Any attempt at dialogue is shot down in a heartbeat.

Not many people listen any more. They are too busy trying to find the most cutting meme or come up with the cleverest putdown.

Not many people ask questions any more. They don’t have to because there are plenty of website or internet blurbs and sputters to support even the most inane argument. If they can’t find one, they create one. It feeds the ego.

And the result, sadly, is that truth becomes the victim because things like facts and history have little meaning, relegating us to a destabilizing state of chaos.

The government hasn’t been in such a state of disarray since March 30, 1981, when some punk pumped a bullet into President Ronald Reagan, leaving the White House in shambles.

The vice president was in Texas, the Cabinet was in an arm wrestling match trying to ensure that the government was still functioning as it should and even though then Secretary of State Alexander Haig made his famous TV pronouncement of “I am in charge here,” nobody really was.

The same could be said of the situation today, except for the very vocal minority that insists that it has a handle on it all whether by wielding its power to enhance its bullying presence online or to fuel its deleterious attacks on truth and decency.

Yes, the circus has come to town.

Now, if we could only send it on its merry way, chicken bones and all.

No bad days!

Ed Kociela is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

Email: edkociela.mx@gmail.com

Twitter: @STGnews, @EdKociela