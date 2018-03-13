Register for the ‘Live Life Again 5K,’ help women in crisis

This undated image depicts a runner. The Southwest Spine and Pain Center in Cedar City is hosting a 5K, location and date not specified | Image from Pixabay, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Southwest Spine and Pain Center located in Cedar City is hosting a community 5K with a cause April 21 at 8:30 a.m.

The “Live Life Again 5K” will start at the Cedar City Veteran’s Park located at 200 N. 200 East. The easy, out-and-back course is designed for everyone from runners to walkers.

An aid station will be available at the turnaround point.

Finish line entertainment will be provided by DJ Lex, and there will also be finish line refreshments, prize giveaways, race T-shirts and swag bags.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Canyon Creek Women’s Crisis Center, a nonprofit organization that provides free and confidential help for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The organization offers 24-hour crisis intervention, emergency shelter, aftercare and outreach services to assist survivors in escaping abuse, breaking the cycle of violence and supporting them through their healing journey.

Southwest Spine and Pain is excited to host the 5K and bring the whole community together to do something fun which will help others, said CJ Steiner, with Southwest Spine and Pain.

The Southwest Spine and Pain Center hopes to make it an annual event with the proceeds going to a different cause each year, Steiner said.

Race entry fees are $10 per runner. Registration is open and can be done online or at the race venue on the day of the event.

Event details

What: Live Life Again 5K.

When: Saturday, April 21, 8:30 a.m. | Day of race registration and check in, 7:30 a.m.

Where: Veteran’s Park (near the baseball fields), 200 N. 200 East, Cedar City.

Cost: $10 per runner.

Register: Online or at the race venue on the day of the race.

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.