Wind advisory issued for central and Southern Utah

This composite image includes a file photo of a semitractor-trailer overturned on the interstate. | Composite image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A wind advisory has been issued for parts of central and Southern Utah by the National Weather Service for Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Affected area

The west central and southwest valleys of Utah, including Delta, Fillmore, Beaver, Cedar City and Milford.

Winds and timing

Winds are anticipated to reach 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

South winds will develop Wednesday morning, then remain strong through early evening.

Impacts

Strong crosswinds may affect travel for high-profile and lightweight vehicles, and reduced visibility may be occur in blowing dust.

Precautionary, preparedness actions

A wind advisory means that sustained wind speeds of at least 31 mph or gusts of 45 mph are expected. Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds, which can make driving difficult.

Safety tips for motorists

Strong wind can occur just about anywhere, but it can be more common in wide open spaces, as well as near highway overpasses, tunnels and “road cuts” through mountainous areas that can act as funnels for wind.

The following tips by the Traveler’s Companies Inc. can help keep motorists safe when encountering heavy winds while driving:

Anticipate gusts when driving through areas prone to strong winds or when weather reports predict severe weather.

Be aware of large vehicles which are more susceptible to high winds, making it difficult for the driver to maintain lane travel.

Keep both hands on the wheel in case the wind begins to move the vehicle, especially if driving a large vehicle or towing a trailer.

