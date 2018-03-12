2 months on, search continues for missing Littlefield couple; $5,000 reward offered

Jerry McFalls and Susan McFalls, both 63, shown in this undated photo, have been missing since Jan. 11 | Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A husband and wife who went missing from their home in Littlefield, Arizona, in early January have yet to be found, but family, friends and law enforcement are still actively searching.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office lists Jerry and Susan McFalls, both 63, as missing and possibly endangered. The pair has not been heard from since Jan. 11.

A welfare check and subsequent search of their home in Littlefield by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office did not turn up any leads. The couple’s vehicles, pets, phones, money and other personal items were found undisturbed at the home.

Read more: Authorities find missing Littlefield couple’s home eerily undisturbed

“There are no recent developments at this time; however, detectives are still hopeful that the couple will be found, as this is still labelled a missing persons investigation,” Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen told St. George News Monday.

In the months since their disappearance, family members of the McFalls have been conducting regular public searches in the vast desert surrounding the home.

As those numerous searches have yet to pinpoint Jerry and Susan McFalls, a private group is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to their recovery or information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons found responsible for their disappearance.

“The search response has been amazing from everyone,” Meridee McFalls, the couple’s dauther-in-law, said. “The love and support is definitely appreciated. That is what keeps us going day to day. Lots of people we don’t even know have reached out to help search and continue to search even without coordinated efforts.”

Any future searches will be announced on a Facebook page set up by the family.

Any information about the whereabouts of Jerry and Susan McFalls should be directed to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office by calling 928-753-0753.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.