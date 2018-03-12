‘Tri State ATV Jamboree’ increases in popularity, will attract 650 off-road enthusiasts

Tri-State Jamboree participants on a trail ride, Hurricane, Utah, circa March 2015 | Photo courtesy of Tri-State ATV Club, St. George News

HURRICANE — The “Tri State ATV Jamboree” continues to experience rapid growth, as the popular off-road gathering is expected to welcome 650 off-road enthusiasts to this year’s event, which runs Wednesday through Saturday. This marks an increase of approximately 100 participants from 2017 and 200 from 2016.

“The heart of this event is in the protection and showcasing of the great trail system we have in Southern Utah,” said Dale Grange, president of the Tri State ATV Club and event director. “This is a premier outdoor event in the county and has developed a large following in recent years.”

Grange estimates that up to 90 percent of participants are from outside Washington County, and many first-time riders return later to places they explored during the jamboree.

The 15th annual event will be headquartered at the Washington County Regional Park, the county’s fairgrounds, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.

Participants will ride throughout Washington and Kane counties in state as well as Mohave County, Arizona.

This year there are 28 rides available for jamboree participants, including five new rides. Each excursion, led by experienced guides, varies in distance between 35 miles and the new 95-mile ride on the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument in Arizona.

“The rides are certainly the main reason people come to the Jamboree,” Grange said, “but the food, fun, prizes, vendors and the friendships developed among the attendees come in a close second.”

Registration for the event is closed but the vendor and information booths will be open to the public. For more information, including a full event schedule click here.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews