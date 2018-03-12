Southern Utah Art Guild announces winners of the ‘Spring Fling’ art show

This image showcases the photograph "The Misty Li" by Dave Hammaker, who won Best of Show in the Southern Utah Art Guild "Spring Fling" art show, location and date not specified | Image courtesy of the Southern Utah Art Guild, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah Art Guild is pleased to announce the winners of its spring art show, “Spring Fling,” which runs Mondays through Saturdays until March 31 at the Red Cliff Gallery.

Spring Fling

Spring Fling features 142 pieces of art of all media – 2-D and 3-D – from 55 artists. All pieces are for sale.

The show also features 28 paintings from 24 artists who are in the Memory Matters Utah program. Memory Matters Utah, formerly the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society Utah, is a nonprofit organization serving individuals with dementia and their caregivers. The exhibited art is a part of the “Fun Art” activity.

Research has shown that Alzheimer’s disease does not affect the creative brain cells in an individual. If a patient can do anything creative they feel more successful, and consequently they are happier, more relaxed and satisfied with themselves.

Winners are as follows:

Best of Show – Dave Hammaker for “The Misty Li” – photography.

First place – Ken Church for ”Old Gray Mare” – acrylic.

Second place – Eddi Malloy for “Flowers from the Garden” – mixed media.

Third place – George Kehew for ”Spring Portal from Cold Gray Winter” – acrylic.

Honorable mentions:

Carole Foster for “Wisdom of the Bones” – acrylic.

Maria Jeffs for “Snow Canyon Indigo Spring” – photography.

Cheryl Sachse for “Burst of Spring” – acrylic.

Rod Chlysta for ”Lazuli Bunting” – photography.

Maureen Harris for ”Cash Valley Spring” – oil.

Mel Scott for “Magnolia” – watercolor.

The judges for “Spring Fling” show were JoAnn and Allan Merrill.

The Peoples Choice Award for the Southern Utah Art Guild’s winter show, “Winter Blues,” was awarded to Jena Lineweaver for “Dreaming in Blue.”

The “Spring Fling” show runs through March 31 in the Red Cliff Gallery located in the City Commons Building, 220 E 200 North, St George. The show is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except holidays.

About the Southern Utah Art Guild

The Southern Utah Art Guild is an organization whose mission is to promote visual arts and artists in Southern Utah.

The guild also operates the Arrowhead Gallery in the Electric Theater Center.

For more information about the Southern Utah Art Guild, click here.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews