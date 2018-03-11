Hurricane Valley Chamber lunch to feature guest speaker Matt Loo, honor Davis Farmers Market

Logo courtesy of Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

HURRICANE — The Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the public to a lunch meeting during which it will give honor to Davis Farmers Market, of LaVerkin, and feature Matt Loo, of the St. George city manager’s office, as guest speaker.

The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Hurricane Community Center. Chamber members and those interested in business are welcome to attend. The cost is $10 and RSVP is required by Tuesday by emailing office@hvchamber.com or telephoning 435-635-3402.

The chamber’s luncheon speaker, Loo, has been with the city of St. George for over 14 years. Currently he is its economic development and special projects director. Previously he has served as assistant to the city manager, development services director and community development director.

In 2013, Loo was tasked by the city manager to create a better model to serve the community’s homeless population, the chamber’s news release states, from which Switchpoint Community Resource Center was born, offering those struggling with homelessness and poverty needed resources all in one location.

Loo has also acted as liaison for large economic development projects such as the 1 million-square-foot Family Dollar distribution center, Viracon, RAM Company, Wilson Electronics and Intermountain Healthcare projects at Dixie Regional Medical Center, including the $300 million expansion currently under construction.

Most recently Loo has taken point on St. George’s 160-acre redevelopment project at the Ridge Top Complex to establish Tech Ridge, a Southern Utah technology hub for tech companies and other businesses. He is also working with Desert Color, a 3,400-acre multiuse development on the east side of Interstate 15 at Southern Parkway.

The Hurricane Valley Chamber selects one of its chamber members each month to be recognized for its contribution to the community, including extensive time, energy and resources, and a presence that is an asset to the Hurricane Valley area.

Davis Farmers Market is the member of the month the chamber will honor for having a positive impact on the community, the chamber’s news release stated, adding:

The great people at Davis Farmers Market provide an enjoyable shopping experience with competent, friendly customer service and has earned a reputation as a business who not only provides great products, but also strives to offer local and organic products as well.

The farmers market provides many employment opportunities to local families, the chamber noted in its release, and offers continued support and generous contributions to the chamber and numerous other community organizations, events, and charities.

Event details

What: Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce luncheon meeting, featuring Matt Loo as guest speaker.

When: Thursday, March 15, at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

Details: RSVP required by Tuesday: Email or telephone 435-635-3402. Event cost is $10.00 per person.

