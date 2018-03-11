Get your business online with help from the Chamber Training Series

Internet Marketing specialist Ron Brown will be the speaker at the next St. George Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday. St. George, Utah, undated. | Photo of Ron Brown courtesy of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Is your business “digitally challenged?”

At the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Training Series Wednesday, the focus will be on steps for new businesses, or those that are digitally challenged, to assure that their business information on Google is relevant, engaging and available.

Ron Brown is a local internet marketing expert who fosters companies beginning their journey into digital marketing. He has served his Southern Utah clients with online marketing advice for over 12 years and teaches students, business owners and organizations various strategies to engage with their audience using digital marketing tools.

Among various certifications, Brown is Google professional certified in AdWords and Google Analytics.

He currently serves clients in Utah, Nevada and Arizona from his home-based office. He works as a digital account executive for ThriveHive, an internet marketing and technology company based in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Massachusetts.

Brown is also the board chair for Arts to Zion, which works to engage with tourists and locals to promote arts, history and culture in Southern Utah. His list of nonprofit involvement also includes graduate and board member of Leadership Dixie and board member of Leadership Academy.

Brown and his wife, Lynnette Brown, moved their family from Indianapolis 16 years ago and currently live in Hurricane.

Event details

What: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Training Series.

When: Wednesday, March 14, at 11:30 a.m.

Where: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, 136 N. 100 East, St. George.

Details: Chamber members $15, nonmembers $20. Advance registration required here.

