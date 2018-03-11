City mulls over putting food truck park in place of decrepit homes next to St. George Library

Stock image | Photo by Kitzcorner/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Looking to liven up the Town Square Park area, city officials are thinking about opening up a food truck park near the St. George Library.

The city owns several vacant houses along the northern block of 100 South between 100 West and 200 West, including two aging homes directly adjacent to the St. George Library on 100 West that have been vacant for over a year and are plagued by heavy water damage and mold.

“There’s nothing historic about them – nothing redeemable about them,” St. George Support Services Director Marc Mortensen said of the two houses during a City Council meeting Thursday.

City staff and planning personnel have been discussing what could go in place of the homes if they were to be demolished.

“One of the things we’ve thrown out there,” Mortensen said, “would be maybe beginning the monetization of Town Square.

“We’re proposing something like a food truck park.”

Mortensen cited Soho Food Park in Holladay as a possible model for a similar park in St. George.

The picnic table-lined park in Holladay accommodates six food trucks and is a popular destination for area residents.

Mayor Jon Pike recently visited the park while on business in Salt Lake City and said it would be a good fit for the St. George lots.

Councilwoman Bette Arial also expressed favor for the idea.

“I think we need more food,” she said, referring to the Town Square Park area. “People need a reason to be there.”

Before anything can be done with the lots, city officials will need to approve a bid for the demolition costs, which Mortensen said will likely cost $25,000-$30,000.

For now, the food truck park is just an idea.

“We’re just talking in generalities right now,” Mortensen said. “Nothing specific, no plans.”

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.