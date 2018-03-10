Thunder, Falcons get wins; PV and Hurricane go down in boys soccer

Pine View's Abraham Sanchez (21), Pine View vs. Layton Christian, Boys Soccer, St. George, Utah, Mar. 10, 2018, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – With Region 9 soccer games beginning next week, southern Utah teams filled up their schedules with as many early preseason matchups as possible. Five of the seven region boys soccer teams were in action Friday.

Pine View was home against Layton Christian Academy and fell in a tight contest. Also at home, Desert Hills got a win against Maple Mountain. Canyon View played two games in St. George, earning a tie and a win. Hurricane fell hard at home and Snow Canyon completed its northern Utah road trip with a second tie in as many days. Here’s a recap:

LCA 3, Pine View 1

The Panthers (1-3) were hoping to bounce back from a tough 6-0 loss to Green Canyon on Friday, but Layton Christian had other ideas. The Eagles outscored Pine View 2-0 after halftime to scoop up the road win.

LCA, the 2A champion last year, improved to 3-0 on the young season. The Eagles beat Hurricane Friday.

Pine View held off LCA defensively in the first half, earning a 1-1 tie at intermission. The Panthers got a goal from Alex Rodriguez in the first half.

Pine View next plays on Tuesday in a home battle against rival Desert Hills. Game time is 7 p.m.

Desert Hills 3, Maple Mountain 0

Ben Simister had two assists in the Thunder’s Friday 2-0 win over West Jordan. This time around, Simister blasted the goals home himself, scoring twice in DH’s shutout of the Golden Eagles.

Desert Hills also got a goal from Walker Heaton and Preston Hodges had his second straight shutout in goal.

DHHS, 2-1 on the season, is at Pine View for a Tuesday night region grudge match. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Canyon View 0, Salem Hills 0 (F/OT)

Canyon View 6, Union 0

In three matches in 2018, the Falcons have allowed just two goals, and none in two contests on Saturday. Playing in St. George, Canyon View battled to a draw against the Skyhawks as neither team could solve the other’s defense. Carter Canon and Matt Bench teamed up for the shutout in that game.

Things were a little more exciting for Falcons fans against Union. CVHS racked up the goals against the Cougars. Mark Gibson had two of the six Canyon View goals. Other scorers were Chase Hunter, Scott Sanders, Hunter Talbot and Jose Larios.

Canon and Bench teamed up on the shutout once again for the Falcons (1-0-2), who are at Pine View next Friday night.

Morgan 8, Hurricane 0

The Trojans brought the mercy rule into effect against the Tigers at Tiger Stadium Saturday.

Morgan, which beat Cedar Thursday and Emery on Friday, got two goals each from Inigo Polo Lopez and Carson Fitton. Trek Loveridge had the shutout in goal for the Trojans.

Next up for the Tigers is a match at home against defending region champion Snow Canyon on Tuesday night.

Snow Canyon 2, Brighton 2

Both teams scored twice in the first half, then the well went dry after that. The Warriors ended up with a pair of ties on their two-game road trip to the south Salt Lake area.

Snow Canyon (0-0-2) wil start region play with a road game at Hurricane Tuesday night.

