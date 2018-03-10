Circa 1926 – March 6, 2018

Written by Brandon Powell

My stepfather, who was a true father, a true heart, a true husband, a great soul of rare character and quality, a builder, helper, facilitator and utterly effective and trusted executive and leader, completed his mortal schooling March 6, 2018. If there were summa cum laude honors for graduating from life, having mastered the lessons that matter, Oscar Karl Will would be so honored.

A better confidante could not be had, nor a more fun or mischievous partner in crime. His was 92 years packed with about as much life as he could cram in there. Oscar Will – seriously and soberly among the best individuals I have ever met or heard of.

He founded and operated businesses of all shapes and sizes over a career that spanned years, directing thousands of employees at various times. He touched and influenced thousands of lives for good. Not once ever did I hear a derogatory word about anyone from his mouth. Not one.

Oscar lived as an example of what really loving and caring for others day by day entails. Anyone could come to this humble man with any problem or crisis and he would literally give or do every last thing he could to help. If everyone lived and regarded their fellow man like Oscar did, there would be very little poverty or suffering in this world.

Thank you, Pop. Always we will remember you with love. Well done. Well done.

Oscar is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Bertigene, and his children Constance, Preston, Brandon, Dianna, Garrett and Genevieve. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 12, at 2 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George.

There will be a viewing prior to services from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.

Interment will take place in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

