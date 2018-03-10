Letter to the Editor: Virtually all faiths agree we have a moral responsibility to care for our planet

Stock image, St. George News

OPINION — French philosopher Blaise Pascal posed the argument that it is best, for self-serving reasons, to believe in God.

If God does not exist, then a belief in God will have little consequence. However, if God exists, then the consequences of belief become more significant: eternity in heaven for believers or hell for nonbelievers. The consequences of the decision strongly favor believing in God.

Consider Climate Change. Can’t we all agree that we share responsibility for the health of our planet and future generations? Virtually all faiths agree that humans have a moral responsibility to care for our planet.

The Interfaith Climate Change Statement encourages faith communities to reduce emissions, phase out fossil fuel subsidies, divest from fossil fuel corporations and reinvest in renewables. The benefits of these actions strongly support taking steps to combat climate change.

“The good thing about science is that it’s true whether or not you believe in it,” Neil deGrasse Tyson said.

The Citizens Climate Lobby promotes a carbon fee and dividend to accomplish the goal of stewardship for our planet. Join us to find out how to ensure a livable plant at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Snow Science building 128 on the campus of Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St George.

Submitted by JEAN M. LOWN, St. George.

