Letter to the Editor: Virtually all faiths agree we have a moral responsibility to care for our planet

OPINION — French philosopher Blaise Pascal posed the argument that it is best, for self-serving reasons, to believe in God.
If God does not exist, then a belief in God will have little consequence. However, if God exists, then the consequences of belief become more significant: eternity in heaven for believers or hell for nonbelievers. The consequences of the decision strongly favor believing in God.
Consider Climate Change. Can’t we all agree that we share responsibility for the health of our planet and future generations? Virtually all faiths agree that humans have a moral responsibility to care for our planet.
The Interfaith Climate Change Statement encourages faith communities to reduce emissions, phase out fossil fuel subsidies, divest from fossil fuel corporations and reinvest in renewables. The benefits of these actions strongly support taking steps to combat climate change.
“The good thing about science is that it’s true whether or not you believe in it,” Neil deGrasse Tyson said.
The Citizens Climate Lobby promotes a carbon fee and dividend to accomplish the goal of stewardship for our planet. Join us to find out how to ensure a livable plant at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Snow Science building 128 on the campus of Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St George.
Submitted by JEAN M. LOWN, St. George.
Letters to the Editor are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them; they do not reflect the product or opinion of St. George News.
Email news@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
3 Comments
Virtually all faiths also teach that it’s wrong to steal from others or use force and violence in pursuit of your goals, no matter how noble they may be. And that’s exactly what climate change legislation is: Making electricity and transportation more expensive, especially for the world’s desperately poor, and doing so by threat of punishment under the law.
If your beliefs are so obviously true and beneficial, then people will adopt them voluntarily. The fact that you have to use people with guns to require others to do what you think is right shows the moral degeneracy of your views.
“The good thing about science is that it’s true whether or not you believe in it,” Neil deGrasse Tyson said. The trouble with climate change is that it isn’t science, but rather ideology. The trouble with ideology is that one can believe it whether it is true or not. Science has a method which is ignored in the case of climate change which has always been dynamic, not static. The ideology behind climate change revolves around power and control over the lives of others establishing an elite class to rule over the rest of us. In the 70’s, we were warned of global cooling, a new ice age. In the 90’s it was global warming. Now it is the more inclusive climate change. let’s just call it what it is, bullying. Power and control.
Mike, Blemonds: your posts are Not even worth commenting on… Hopeless.