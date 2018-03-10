SkyWest Mini Indy charity go-kart race seeks volunteers

In this photo from a previous SkyWest Mini Indy, drivers race go-karts around the Black Hill Speedway at the Ridge Top Complex in St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of SkyWest Mini-Indy, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The SkyWest Mini Indy event is zooming into town March 21-23. Competitors from across the country and parts of the world will descend on St. George to participate in a souped up go-kart competition all in the name of charity and volunteers are needed.

Sponsored by SkyWest Airlines and with support from the city of St. George, the Mini Indy is a fundraising event that benefits United Way Dixie.

In its nearly two-decade history, the Mini Indy race and coinciding events have helped to raise over $1 million for United Way Dixie and its community partner agencies.

But this race doesn’t run on its own. Volunteers in a variety of positions help keep the Mini Indy racing along.

Volunteers are needed on March 22 and 23 for the following times and positions:

March 22 – Registration and race practice – Dixie Center St. George



7:30-10:30 a.m. | Registration tent (two volunteers) | Help set up registration tent, drinks, coffee station; must be able to lift boxes and tables.

8-11 a.m. | Registration tent (10 volunteers) | Help set up and run registration tent, register race teams, hand out team bags and shirts.

10:30-11 a.m. | Coffee and drink station (two volunteers) | Set up coffee and drink station and prepare drink coolers; ensure that coolers are full with ice and drinks throughout the morning.

March 22 – Banquet and silent auction – Dixie Center St. George



3-5:30 p.m. | Silent auction set up (five volunteers) | Help set up silent auction tables; decorate and set out auction items, logo cards and bid sheets.

6-9:30 p.m. | Silent auction (nine volunteers) | Help run silent auction tables, interact and answer questions for guests, then help close out auction and clean up.

March 23 – Race day – Black Hill Speedway at the Ridge Top Complex



7-10 a.m. | Hospitality tent set up (four volunteers) | Unload supplies from trailer, set up tables, set out snacks and stock coolers; help run morning hospitality tent shift.

8:45 a.m. to noon | Traffic/parking (four volunteers) | Direct traffic where to go to park whether they are race participants or public spectators.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Hospitality tent (four volunteers) | Help run hospitality tent; keep snacks and drink coolers stocked and serve refreshments to race participants.

1-4 p.m. Hospitality tent (four volunteers) | Help run hospitality tent; keep snacks and drink coolers stocked and serve refreshments to race participants. Help clean up hospitality tent and load supplies into trailer.

Sign up to volunteer here.

The three-day Mini Indy event kicks off March 21 with a SkyWest Golf Scramble at the Sand Hollow Golf Course,5625 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane. A full day of pre-race activities follow on March 22, including registration, practice, vehicle inspection, trials and a dinner at the Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive. Race day is March 23 on what has long been known to Mini Indy participants as the Black Hill Speedway, located at the Ridge Top Complex, 317 S. Airport Road. Find more information on the SkyWest Mini Indy website.

