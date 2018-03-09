NCAA West Regional begins today: Team capsules

Written by Andy Griffin
March 9, 2018
MONMOUTH, Ore. – The NCAA Division II West Regional begins today and runs through Monday’s championship game. There are eight teams participating in the single-elimination regional. The winner advances to the national quarterfinals in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Eight teams were selected from each of the following eight regions for the 64-team tournament: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance on to the 2018 NCAA Elite Eight, which will be held March 21-24, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Here’s a quick look at the eight teams in this weekend’s West Regional:

No. 1 seed Western Oregon Wolves
Overall Record:  29-1
Conference Record:  19-1  (GNAC Season Champions)
Invitation:  Automatic Qualifier (GNAC Tournament Champions)
Team Offense:  84.1
Team Defense:  66.9
BennettRank RPI:  91.22 (14th)
Record against Regional Field:  6-0
NOTES:  Longest winning streak in the nation (22 games).

No. 2 seed Dixie State Trailblazers
Overall Record:  23-6
Conference Record:  18-2 (PacWest Season Champions)
Invitation:  Automatic Qualifier (PacWest Tournament Champions)
Team Offense:  77.9
Team Defense:  68.8
BennettRank RPI:  87.05 (35th)
Record Against Regional Field:  5-4
NOTES:  17-game winning streak.

No. 3 seed California Baptist Lancers
Overall Record:  25-5
Conference Record:  17-7  (Finished 2nd in PacWest)
Invitation:  At-Large (Lost to Dixie State in PacWest Conference Championship)
Team Offense:  81.9
Team Defense:  67.4
BennettRank RPI:  86.80 (37th)
Record Against Regional Field:  7-3

No. 4 seed Cal Poly-Pomona Broncos
Overall Record:  23-6
|Conference Record:  18-4  (CCAA Season Champions)
Invitation:  At-Large (Lost to UC-San Diego in CCAA Conference Championship)
Team Offense:  70.0
Team Defense:  61.8
BennettRank RPI:  84.13 (57th)
Record Against Regional Field:  2-2

No. 5 seed St. Martin’s Saints
Overall Record:  24-7
Conference Record:  15-5 (Finished 3rd in GNAC)
Invitation:  At-Large  (Lost to Western Oregon in GNAC Conference Championship)
Team Offense:  78.7
Team Defense:  71.6|
BennettRank RPI:  81.41 (89th)
Record Against Regional Field:  1-4

No. 6 seed UC-San Diego Tritons
Overall Record:  21-10
Conference Record:  15-7 (Finished tied for 3rd in CCAA)
Invitation:  Automatic Qualifier (CCAA Tournament Champions)
Team Offense:  72.3
Team Defense:  67.5
BennettRank RPI:  83.19 (70th)
Record Against Regional Field:  2-4

No. 7 seed Azusa Pacific Cougars
Overall Record:  20-10
Conference Record:  15-5 (Finished tied for 3rd in the PacWest)
Invitation:  At-Large (Lost to Cal Baptist in Conference Semis)
Team Offense:  75.8
Team Defense:  70.6
BennettRank RPI:  82.42 (78th)
Record Against Regional Field:  4-5

No. 8 seed Point Loma Nazarene Sea Lions
Overall Record:  21-9
Conference Record:  15-5 (Finished tied for 3rd in PacWest)
Invitation:  At-Large  (Lost to Concordia in Conference Quarters)
Team Offense:  73.8
Team Defense:  64.3
BennettRank RPI:  83.70 (60th)
Record Against Regional Field:  2-7

NCAA West Regional Schedule (All games at WOU’s New PE Building, times are Pacific Time)
Noon –  No. 6 UC San Diego (21-10) vs. No. 3 Cal Baptist (25-5)
2:30 p.m. – No. 7 Azusa Pacific (20-10) vs. No. 2 Dixie State (23-6)
5 p.m. – No. 5 St. Martin’s (24-7) vs. No. 4 Cal Poly Pomona (23-6)
7:30 p.m. – No. 8 Point Loma (21-9) vs. No. 1 Western Oregon (29-1)

