NCAA West Regional begins today: Team capsules

Photo courtesy DSU Athletics

MONMOUTH, Ore. – The NCAA Division II West Regional begins today and runs through Monday’s championship game. There are eight teams participating in the single-elimination regional. The winner advances to the national quarterfinals in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Eight teams were selected from each of the following eight regions for the 64-team tournament: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance on to the 2018 NCAA Elite Eight, which will be held March 21-24, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Here’s a quick look at the eight teams in this weekend’s West Regional:

No. 1 seed Western Oregon Wolves

Overall Record: 29-1

Conference Record: 19-1 (GNAC Season Champions)

Invitation: Automatic Qualifier (GNAC Tournament Champions)

Team Offense: 84.1

Team Defense: 66.9

BennettRank RPI: 91.22 (14th)

Record against Regional Field: 6-0

NOTES: Longest winning streak in the nation (22 games).

No. 2 seed Dixie State Trailblazers

Overall Record: 23-6

Conference Record: 18-2 (PacWest Season Champions)

Invitation: Automatic Qualifier (PacWest Tournament Champions)

Team Offense: 77.9

Team Defense: 68.8

BennettRank RPI: 87.05 (35th)

Record Against Regional Field: 5-4

NOTES: 17-game winning streak.

No. 3 seed California Baptist Lancers

Overall Record: 25-5

Conference Record: 17-7 (Finished 2nd in PacWest)

Invitation: At-Large (Lost to Dixie State in PacWest Conference Championship)

Team Offense: 81.9

Team Defense: 67.4

BennettRank RPI: 86.80 (37th)

Record Against Regional Field: 7-3

No. 4 seed Cal Poly-Pomona Broncos

Overall Record: 23-6

|Conference Record: 18-4 (CCAA Season Champions)

Invitation: At-Large (Lost to UC-San Diego in CCAA Conference Championship)

Team Offense: 70.0

Team Defense: 61.8

BennettRank RPI: 84.13 (57th)

Record Against Regional Field: 2-2

No. 5 seed St. Martin’s Saints

Overall Record: 24-7

Conference Record: 15-5 (Finished 3rd in GNAC)

Invitation: At-Large (Lost to Western Oregon in GNAC Conference Championship)

Team Offense: 78.7

Team Defense: 71.6|

BennettRank RPI: 81.41 (89th)

Record Against Regional Field: 1-4

No. 6 seed UC-San Diego Tritons

Overall Record: 21-10

Conference Record: 15-7 (Finished tied for 3rd in CCAA)

Invitation: Automatic Qualifier (CCAA Tournament Champions)

Team Offense: 72.3

Team Defense: 67.5

BennettRank RPI: 83.19 (70th)

Record Against Regional Field: 2-4

No. 7 seed Azusa Pacific Cougars

Overall Record: 20-10

Conference Record: 15-5 (Finished tied for 3rd in the PacWest)

Invitation: At-Large (Lost to Cal Baptist in Conference Semis)

Team Offense: 75.8

Team Defense: 70.6

BennettRank RPI: 82.42 (78th)

Record Against Regional Field: 4-5

No. 8 seed Point Loma Nazarene Sea Lions

Overall Record: 21-9

Conference Record: 15-5 (Finished tied for 3rd in PacWest)

Invitation: At-Large (Lost to Concordia in Conference Quarters)

Team Offense: 73.8

Team Defense: 64.3

BennettRank RPI: 83.70 (60th)

Record Against Regional Field: 2-7

NCAA West Regional Schedule (All games at WOU’s New PE Building, times are Pacific Time)

Noon – No. 6 UC San Diego (21-10) vs. No. 3 Cal Baptist (25-5)

2:30 p.m. – No. 7 Azusa Pacific (20-10) vs. No. 2 Dixie State (23-6)

5 p.m. – No. 5 St. Martin’s (24-7) vs. No. 4 Cal Poly Pomona (23-6)

7:30 p.m. – No. 8 Point Loma (21-9) vs. No. 1 Western Oregon (29-1)

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.