Thunder get home win as soccer kicks into high gear

ST. GEORGE – Soccer teams from around the state took to the fields for a flurry of action, with 66 teams in action from Utah and surrounding states. Five of those 66 teams in action were from Region 9.

Defending region champ Snow Canyon played to a draw at 5A Alta, while second-place finisher Dixie opened its season with a win over Maple Mountain. Desert Hills, which finished just behind Dixie for third place last season, opened at home and got a win against a bigger school (West Jordan). Hurricane was also in action, dropping its second straight game to start the 2018 season.

Here’s a quick look at the day’s action, plus a photo gallery from the Thunder’s win over the Jaguars by St. George News photographer Robert Hoppie:

Desert Hills 2, West Jordan 0

Goalkeeper Preston Hodges and the Thunder defense were spectacular in shutting out the 5A Jags.

Jake Barton led off the game with a goal on an assist from Ben Simister in the first half. The Thunder then doubled their lead with a goal by Kelton Holt in the second half. Simister also assisted on that goal.

The win puts the Thunder at 1-1 on the young season after having dropped a 4-3 decision to Orem on Thursday. DH plays again Saturday with an 11 a.m. kickoff at DHHS against Maple Mountain.

Snow Canyon 1, Alta 1 (F/OT)

The Warriors have high hopes for 2018 after going undefeated in Region 9 play last season. Opening the season on the road against the 5A Hawks, Snow Canyon grabbed the lead in the first half on a goal by Dillon Hoskins.

Unfortunately, SC couldn’t hold the slim advantage. Alta’s Dan Smith got the equalizer in the second half and neither team could score in overtime, resulting in the game ending in a draw.

Snow Canyon plays again Saturday with a road game at Brighton beginning at 2 p.m.

Dixie 2, Maple Mountain 0

The Flyers blasted Green Canyon earlier this week and improved to 2-0 with Friday’s shutout of the Golden Eagles.

Kieran Atkin had the shutout in goal for Dixie, while offensive support came from Oscar Quintero and Trey Hoskins as they each notched a goal in the victory.

Xavi Flores had a hat trick in the Flyers’ 7-1 win on Tuesday, with Tauri Morales recording two goals and Quintero and Andy Rich also scoring.

Dixie next plays at home in a region game Tuesday against Canyon View with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Layton Christian 2, Hurricane 0

The Tigers couldn’t muster any offense in the home loss to the Eagles.

The only goals of the game came by LCA’s Thiago Padilla in the first half and Tomeu Tortella in the second.

Hurricane, 0-2, hosts Morgan Saturday morning (8:30 a.m.) in a final warm-up before region play begins next week.

