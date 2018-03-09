Nov. 17, 1980 – March 8, 2018

Roberto Vazquez Mora, age 37, passed away March 8, 2018, after a short, fierce battle with cancer. He was a beloved son, brother, father and uncle.

Roberto was born in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 17, 1980, to Emilio and Isabel Vazquez-Mora. Roberto was raised and attended school in Mexico. When he was 18 his family moved to Wyoming and finally to St. George in 2001.

Roberto loved his job taking care of the golf course. He enjoyed listening to music, dancing and traveling. He also enjoyed spending time in the kitchen cooking and he was famous for preparing an amazing barbecue.

Roberto adored his daughter Monica and her mother Melissa. He was a wonderful father. He was so proud of his daughter and would introduce her to all his friends and acquaintances. He took great pride in showing her all the things he loved. Roberto had a large, loving family. He enjoyed building relationships with them. He took his nieces and nephew out to the movies as often as he could. He loved them all dearly as they loved him. He will be sorely missed.

Roberto is survived by his daughter Monica, his mother Isabel and siblings Gabriela and Carlos. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Emilio.

Funeral services

A funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 10, at 11 a.m. at the St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 N. St. George, Utah.

A vigil will be held Friday, March 9, from 4-11 p.m., with a Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.