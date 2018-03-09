Rep. Chris Stewart announces run for re-election

In this file photo, Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the official opening of Dixie State University's Institute of Politics and Public Affairs, St. George, Utah, Oct. 26, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Republican Congressman Chris Stewart has announced his intent to run for re-election as Utah’s 2nd Congressional District representative.

“I’m honored to serve the people of Utah’s 2nd Congressional District. Our work is not finished yet,” Stewart said in a statement Friday. “I look forward to continue working with, and for, the great people in this state.”

As candidate filings for the 2018 election opened at the Lieutenant Governor’s Office Friday, Stewart said he will file for candidacy Monday morning.

Last year Stewart told media outlets he was considering running for Senate should Sen. Orrin Hatch decide to retire. Though Hatch announced he wouldn’t be seeking re-election, Stewart did not join those seeking to fill Hatch’s seat.

“He put a lot of thought into it and ultimately decided that the place where he is capable of doing the most good for the country is right where he’s at with his positions in the House,” Lance Stewart, campaign manager for Chris Stewart, said in an email to St. George News.

The position and work that Chris Stewart seeks to continue with is related to his seat on the House Intelligence Committee, his campaign manager said.

Another Republican looking to the 2nd Congressional District seat is Mary Burkett, a former vice chairwoman of the Washington County Republican Party and member of the Utah Republican Party’s State Central Committee.

Burkett announced her intent to run for Congress in September and filed for candidacy Friday.

Early in 2017, Democrat Misty Snow, who ran against Republican Sen. Mike Lee in 2016, announced her intent to run against Stewart for the congressional seat.

Snow made headlines last year for being one of the first transgender individuals to be nominated by a major political party for Congress.

Fellow Democrats Shireen Ghorbani and Randy Hopkins had also announced their intentions to run for the 2nd Congressional District seat.

  • Not_So_Much March 9, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Send a true conservative to Washington — Mary Burkett.

