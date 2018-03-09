Letter to the Editor: SNAP Out of It!

OPINION — I cannot believe it has to be said: Cutting the food stamp program known as Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, by 30 percent is a terrible idea. Instead we should be increasing benefits for poor children and their families so they can eat.
A recent study found that in 99 percent of counties across the US (including all 29 counties in Utah) SNAP’s maximum per-a-meal benefit is less than the average cost of meals low-income households purchase. In fact, that benefit is on average 30 percent too low — and the President’s budget would double that gap. Currently, the maximum per-meal benefit is $1.86. Can you feed your family on that?
Join me in contacting our Utah congressional delegation and tell them to oppose cuts to SNAP and to instead support raising the baseline benefit amount for SNAP.
Submitted by DAVID P. BILLINGS, Salt Lake City.
Letters to the Editor are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them; they do not reflect the product or opinion of St. George News.
Email news@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
3 Comments
I disagree. Too many people use and abuse govt programs that were originally designed as temporary help. We need to get to the real underlying causes of why these people can not afford food.
maybe because minimum wage is still 7-something an hour?????? ya think?
as well as globalists shipped all the production jobs to china and mexico, etc
not to mention the 30+ million illegals in this country, many receiving benefits
We need to help people transition from welfare to independence.
Instead, we promote welfare, ensuring people will be dependent on the state, punish them financially if they dare try to leave welfare, and remove pride and purpose from their lives.
Welfare has become a tool of control, just as was slavery.