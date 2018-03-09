California man allegedly assaults St. George residents in their home, talks about killing police

St. George Police cruiser stock image | Photo by Austin Peck, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man who reportedly drove a stolen car to St. George from California was arrested after allegedly attacking three residents at their homes Monday.

Police arrested 64-year-old Rodger Melburn Hudson, of Bloomington, California, on several counts of assault, burglary and other charges.

Hudson showed up at a residence in SunRiver saying he was looking for someone, according a witness statement in a probable cause statement written by St. George Police officer David Slack in support of the arrest.

The homeowner let the man in to see that he had the wrong house, according to the statement, at which point Hudson pushed the homeowner and threatened to rip their arm off.

The homeowner told Hudson to leave, but instead, he allegedly went to a closet saying he was looking for a gun with which to shoot the homeowner.

At that point, the homeowner fled to a neighbor’s house and locked the door.

According to the police report, Hudson went to the neighbor’s house and was banging on the door and windows when the homeowners arrived at the residence.

When confronted by the homeowner, Hudson allegedly pushed the man and his wife. The homeowner then managed get Hudson to the ground after a scuffle in which Hudson punched him in the face, according to the police report.

When police arrived, Hudson allegedly lied to officers, saying his name was “Sandy Sorensen” and that he was there because the people he attacked were “torturing children.” Hudson also made statements about killing the homeowners and the arresting police officer, according to the police report.

Police took Hudson into custody and booked him into Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane.

The owner of the car Hudson was driving was tracked to an address in California. The owner told police that Hudson is their relative who lives in the back of their home. According to the statement, they told police Hudson “must have stolen the vehicle and he has never had permission to drive it.”

Hudson faces misdemeanor charges of assault, providing false information to police and criminal mischief, as well as felony charges of burglary and being in possession of a stolen vehicle. At the time of this report, he remains in custody on $15,000 bond.

