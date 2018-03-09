Passenger transported to hospital after Dixie Drive crash with 2 causes

ST. GEORGE — One woman was transported to the hospital Friday morning after a two-vehicle crash on Dixie Drive was triggered by one driver going too fast and another failing to yield.

Officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash in the intersection of South Dixie Drive and South Valley View Drive involving a dark gray Ford pickup truck and a charcoal gray Kia Soul.

Officers found the Kia on the sidewalk of Dixie Drive facing south, while the Ford was located near the entrance to the Crown Point housing development on the sidewalk facing west.

EMTs found that the passenger in the Kia suffered a head injury. She initially told them she did not want to be treated or taken to the hospital.

The ambulance returned a short time later to transport the woman to Dixie Regional Medical Center at her request, St. George Police officer Andy Mickelson said, and noted that all other vehicle occupants reported they were uninjured.

The Ford was heading south on Dixie Drive and as the truck went through the intersection of Valley View Drive struck the Kia attempting to make a left turn, which placed the SUV directly into the path of the truck.

According to Mickelson, there was more than one factor that contributed to Friday’s collision, noting that the pickup driver was going “slightly over the speed limit.”

“So we had two contributing factors – speed and a failure to yield on a left turn,” he said.

Both drivers were later cited in the collision. The pickup truck driver was cited for speeding, while the Kia driver received a citation for failing to yield on a left turn.

Airbags deployed in both vehicles, which were severely damaged and were subsequently towed from the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

