TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Weekend events | March 9-11

Friday, 5 p.m. | Paint Your Pet Portrait | Admission: $20 | Location: Best Friends Animal Sanctuary Visitor Center, 235 S. 100 East, Kanab.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Women’s Forum | Admission: $25-$30 | Location: Kanab Middle School, 690 S. Cowboy Way, Kanab.

Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Art and Sun Party | Admission: Free | Location: 94 W. Center St., Cedar City.

Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.

Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.

Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.

Saturday, 3 p.m. | Family Movie | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.

Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.

Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Second Saturday Swing Dance | Admission: $5-$6 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.

