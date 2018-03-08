Right On: Taking the measure of hope

OPINION — Are you hopeful about your future? Do you think your children will be better off than you are?
Your answers most likely indicate how comfortable you are with the country’s direction and which political party you support. And in no small measure that support depends on your values.
In a country as large and diverse as ours, citizens have a wide range of social and religious values. While claiming to celebrate this diversity, liberals all too often use the courts, not the ballot box, to force their one-size-fits-all social values onto an initially-unwilling public.
Two landmark Supreme Court decisions highlight how values continue to divide the country. Even after 35 years, the public remains about evenly split on abortion. The court’s recent same-sex marriage decision is more widely accepted but still opposed by a third of the country.
Social conservatives like me see ever-shifting liberal values as signs of the country’s continuing slide into moral relativism, tempering our hope for the future.
Differing values spill over into basic public policy issues and from there into identifying with one political party or another. Here are a few examples from a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll conducted last August:
- Democrats are twice as likely as Republicans to say they never go to church.
- Democrats are eight times as likely to favor immediate climate change action.
- One-third of Republicans support the National Rifle Association while only 4 percent of Democrats do.
- Forty-two percent of Republicans support traditional marriage between a man and a woman while just 17 percent of Democrats do.
- Seventy-seven percent of Democrats are comfortable with the social changes of recent years; only 30 percent of Republicans are.
Where you live and how much education you have may affect your outlook.
Fifty-seven percent of urban citizens gave a high rating to the economy’s health while only 43 percent of rural residents saw it that way. Both rural residents and those without degrees are trending Republican.
Those with four-year college degrees are evenly split between the two parties at 36 percent each, both down from 2010. An increasing number call themselves independents.
Two-thirds of those with college degrees saw the economy as good or excellent. Only 47 percent of those without degrees felt that way.
Comparing poll results from 2010 with results from 2017 predictably shows partisan attitudes about the future. Democrats were more optimistic in 2010 while Republicans turned positive in 2017.
Divided we are, but are we headed off a cliff into terminal despair?
I believe there are reasons for hope mixed with caution.
The same Wall Street Journal/NBC poll showed voters from both parties are increasingly optimistic about the economy. A majority agreed with the statement, “The economy is working well for me and my family,” a dramatic 16 percent more than 2014. With the recent tax reform, this percentage would be significantly higher today.
I’m of the opinion that James Carville’s advice to presidential candidate Bill Clinton in 1992 still holds sway. He repeatedly reminded Clinton that “it’s the economy, stupid.”
A rising tide may not lift all boats, but it lifts enough of them to change the national mood and win elections. While Democrats focus single-mindedly on Trump’s myriad foibles, Republicans are counting on rising economic boats to sustain or enlarge their congressional majorities this fall.
Majorities in both parties agree that “immigration adds to our character and strengthens the United States.” A significant upswing since 2005 among Democrats was coupled with a more modest Republican increase. Why the Democratic change of heart? Democratic politicians began to see Hispanic immigrants as an ideal fit for one of their nefarious identity politics pigeon holes.
I’m somewhat hopeful because I can’t think of another noneconomic issue that will fan social and cultural fires. NFL protests are falling flat and Black Lives Matter is past its prime. Immigration policy issues are likely headed for workable compromise solutions since neither party can afford to leave the “dreamers” hanging.
I see further reason for hope in democracy’s continuing spread across the globe.
The Brookings Institution’s Bruce Jones and Michael O’Hanlon explain that democracy has had recent setbacks in the Philippines, Turkey and Venezuela. But when people instead of countries are counted, over the last 12 years an additional 150 million of the world’s 7.5 billion people are living in free countries. Setbacks for Hungary’s 10 million citizens are more than offset by Indonesia’s democratic progress for its 261 million people.
How about some more good news?
The World Health Organization unveiled a new cheap and effective cholera vaccine.
Cancer deaths have dropped 25 percent in the United States since 1991, saving more than 2 million lives. Breast cancer deaths have fallen by 39 percent, saving over 300,000 women.
Half of all people worldwide suffering from HIV/AIDS are now getting treatment.
Leprosy is now easily treated and may be eliminated worldwide by 2020.
Global deaths from tuberculosis have fallen by 37 percent, saving over 50 million lives.
Nearly 1.2 billion people have gained access to electricity in the last 16 years.
So will our children have better lives than we do? Will we somehow muddle through?
I believe that will depend on whether or not all this economic and scientific progress is overshadowed by society’s creeping moral decay.
Howard Sierer is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.
Email: hsierer@stgeorgeutah.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
7 Comments
One thing we can all agree on is that both parties have extreme sides to them in which none of us benefit if they are in power. Clinton was not a prime candidate but in my opinion better than Trump. We will always have a divide in our country and this can be good to keep us balanced, but we do come together for important matters like our veterans and most recently our children, well sort of I guess. I watch both sides of the news to get my perspective and CNN is as bad as Fox news is in pushing far right or left agendas. Gone are the days of getting our news from Dan Rather on the evening news. We now depend on 24 hour newscast and Facebook post to educate us about our country. I think we can all agree that these are not healthy for our country. I like to think of myself as a independent, but I lean to the left on many social issues, but I also support some right views when it comes to smaller government and protecting our borders (not the wall, that is a stupid idea). One thing I do take offense to is how you blame the left for the moral decay of the country, just because you don’t go to church does not mean you have no morals. Morals are not strictly made in a church. It seems rather convenient that you only show parts of the survey that your right wing base likely will agree on. You are attacking the left and glorifying the right just like the rest of the right wing media does. I understand you are not a reporter, just an opinion writer, but people like you have become the problem in society. We want news not opinions, and this kind of journalism is the decay of our country, not that garbage you posted today about gay marriage and lack of people going to church causing our countries decay. What harm does it do to allow someone to love who they want regardless of their sex, and why is it so important to go to church? I don’t need a God to tell me whats right or wrong, I can do that for myself, just like millions of others in the world.
Well said.
Yep, it is very much both the left and right causing moral decay in our country. Both ruling parties are corrupt to their cores. MSM is biased, corrupt, beholden to advertising and ownership interests. We have very little truly free press left in our nation, and they sure as hell aren’t the major networks. There may be a few newspapers out there– the ones still alive. I don’t know which, right off hand. Investigative journalism is also a dying thing. It simply is overwhelmed with corruption from money interests. A true democracy cannot exist w/o a free press. Keep your guns people; if Big Brother gov’t actually attains a massive gun grab it’ll be game over for this democracy. cheers, people 😉
We’ve got plenty of free, honest press in this country. Cable news and internet clickbait sites are an issue but we have a ton of high quality journalist and media in this country. The last couple presidents have interfered in the process and trust of it but the hyperbolic anti-MSM is founded on a bunch of problematic assumptions.
Per investigative journalism….its also alive and well. Those sources tend to rely on subscriptions though, so make sure you help fund them. But its investigative journalist that have been keeping the government’s and business’s feet to the flames over the years.
Immoral social conservative thugs.
There, that about sums up the moral decay.
Your objective morals are in decline because people are tired of being bullied by your doctrine.
Your church standards will no longer apply to reality and good riddance.
We are becoming far more moral in acceptance, tolerance, and the general health of society as we stomp out the religious so called moral compass.
The fairy tale god you thrust on us will die with you as we progress as a species.
Bullet point 4 above, “Forty-two percent of Republicans support traditional marriage between a man and a woman while just 17 percent of Democrats do”, is a dishonest rephrasing of the actual survey question “Do you favor or oppose allowing gay and lesbian couples to enter into same-sex marriages?”.
You said:
“In a country as large and diverse as ours, citizens have a wide range of social and religious values. While claiming to celebrate this diversity, liberals all too often use the courts, not the ballot box, to force their one-size-fits-all social values onto an initially-unwilling public.”
Does it really matter if citizens agree or disagree with abortion given SCOTUS has ruled it constitutional, with caveats?
Does it matter if citizens agree or disagree with same sex marriage given SCOTUS has ruled it constitutional and restricted the state’s ability to infringe on it?
I’m shocked I have to actually ask these questions to a self-proclaimed conservative. If you say yes to those questions Howard than you value a form of tyranny, ie “tyranny of the majority”, over personal liberty. Our founders inherently limited the common sentiment and opinion of its citizens by designing our republic the way they did, ie not a direct democracy. We have a constitution and courts to allow those whose liberty has been infringed upon to seek recourse and they have in both of those issues. Your above statement is ridiculous given that reality and the oppression of individuals under your preferred religions morals.
The fact is nothing about either of those issues infringes on your freedoms, life, liberty or pursuit of happiness. They don’t diminish your marriage or parenting. They don’t affect your safety. Etc. Etc. But social conservatives are dead set on forcing others to live by their narrow definition of morality which stands in stark contrast to the spirit and meaning of liberty.
This is why the marriage of evangelicals and traditional conservatives is so problematic. Its oxymoronic to consider oneself a conservative under classic definitions and yet believe the state should be able to infringe on a person’s basic choices of spouse and family.
Our country isn’t experiencing moral decay. We are slowly experiencing what its like to expand personal liberty and justice to all, not just the ones white straight christians think deserve it.