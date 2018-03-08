Right On: Taking the measure of hope

Image courtesy of Pixabay, St. George News

OPINION — Are you hopeful about your future? Do you think your children will be better off than you are?

Your answers most likely indicate how comfortable you are with the country’s direction and which political party you support. And in no small measure that support depends on your values.

In a country as large and diverse as ours, citizens have a wide range of social and religious values. While claiming to celebrate this diversity, liberals all too often use the courts, not the ballot box, to force their one-size-fits-all social values onto an initially-unwilling public.

Two landmark Supreme Court decisions highlight how values continue to divide the country. Even after 35 years, the public remains about evenly split on abortion. The court’s recent same-sex marriage decision is more widely accepted but still opposed by a third of the country.

Social conservatives like me see ever-shifting liberal values as signs of the country’s continuing slide into moral relativism, tempering our hope for the future.

Differing values spill over into basic public policy issues and from there into identifying with one political party or another. Here are a few examples from a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll conducted last August:

Democrats are twice as likely as Republicans to say they never go to church.

Democrats are eight times as likely to favor immediate climate change action.

One-third of Republicans support the National Rifle Association while only 4 percent of Democrats do.

Forty-two percent of Republicans support traditional marriage between a man and a woman while just 17 percent of Democrats do.

Seventy-seven percent of Democrats are comfortable with the social changes of recent years; only 30 percent of Republicans are.

Where you live and how much education you have may affect your outlook.

Fifty-seven percent of urban citizens gave a high rating to the economy’s health while only 43 percent of rural residents saw it that way. Both rural residents and those without degrees are trending Republican.

Those with four-year college degrees are evenly split between the two parties at 36 percent each, both down from 2010. An increasing number call themselves independents.

Two-thirds of those with college degrees saw the economy as good or excellent. Only 47 percent of those without degrees felt that way.

Comparing poll results from 2010 with results from 2017 predictably shows partisan attitudes about the future. Democrats were more optimistic in 2010 while Republicans turned positive in 2017.

Divided we are, but are we headed off a cliff into terminal despair?

I believe there are reasons for hope mixed with caution.

The same Wall Street Journal/NBC poll showed voters from both parties are increasingly optimistic about the economy. A majority agreed with the statement, “The economy is working well for me and my family,” a dramatic 16 percent more than 2014. With the recent tax reform, this percentage would be significantly higher today.

I’m of the opinion that James Carville’s advice to presidential candidate Bill Clinton in 1992 still holds sway. He repeatedly reminded Clinton that “it’s the economy, stupid.”

A rising tide may not lift all boats, but it lifts enough of them to change the national mood and win elections. While Democrats focus single-mindedly on Trump’s myriad foibles, Republicans are counting on rising economic boats to sustain or enlarge their congressional majorities this fall.

Majorities in both parties agree that “immigration adds to our character and strengthens the United States.” A significant upswing since 2005 among Democrats was coupled with a more modest Republican increase. Why the Democratic change of heart? Democratic politicians began to see Hispanic immigrants as an ideal fit for one of their nefarious identity politics pigeon holes.

I’m somewhat hopeful because I can’t think of another noneconomic issue that will fan social and cultural fires. NFL protests are falling flat and Black Lives Matter is past its prime. Immigration policy issues are likely headed for workable compromise solutions since neither party can afford to leave the “dreamers” hanging.

I see further reason for hope in democracy’s continuing spread across the globe.

The Brookings Institution’s Bruce Jones and Michael O’Hanlon explain that democracy has had recent setbacks in the Philippines, Turkey and Venezuela. But when people instead of countries are counted, over the last 12 years an additional 150 million of the world’s 7.5 billion people are living in free countries. Setbacks for Hungary’s 10 million citizens are more than offset by Indonesia’s democratic progress for its 261 million people.

How about some more good news?

The World Health Organization unveiled a new cheap and effective cholera vaccine.

Cancer deaths have dropped 25 percent in the United States since 1991, saving more than 2 million lives. Breast cancer deaths have fallen by 39 percent, saving over 300,000 women.

Half of all people worldwide suffering from HIV/AIDS are now getting treatment.

Leprosy is now easily treated and may be eliminated worldwide by 2020.

Global deaths from tuberculosis have fallen by 37 percent, saving over 50 million lives.

Nearly 1.2 billion people have gained access to electricity in the last 16 years.

So will our children have better lives than we do? Will we somehow muddle through?

I believe that will depend on whether or not all this economic and scientific progress is overshadowed by society’s creeping moral decay.

Howard Sierer is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

