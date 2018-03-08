Man wanted in Minnesota arrested in Enoch for alleged rape of a child

Written by Mori Kessler
March 8, 2018
Stock image by Merydolla/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News/Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE – A man wanted in Minnesota for a probation violation was arrested in Enoch Tuesday for the alleged rape of a child.

Mark Anthony Jacobs. of Enoch, Utah, booking photo from March 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar City News / St. George News

Mark Anthony Jacobs, 38, was arrested by Enoch City Police and charged with first-degree felonies for the rape of a child and the sodomy of the child, according to a probable cause statement.

The police were contacted on last Saturday by the parents of a 12-year-old girl who told them Jacobs had sexually assaulted her mid-February. The girl told her parents that Jacobs put her face down on a bed and proceeded to assault her.

According to the probable cause statement, Jacobs is listed as a wanted person on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database for a probation violation.

“Mark absconded from Minnesota while on probation,” the arresting Enoch City Police officer wrote in the statement.

Due to having fled from Minnesota, Jacobs is likely a flight risk, the officer wrote. The girl’s parents also told police they were concerned for their family’s safety due to Jacobs having possible access to a firearm at the residence where he has been staying.

Jacobs was arrested and booked in the Iron County Correctional Facility.

According to the Utah courts website, first-degree felonies have a potential sentence of five years to life in prison, as well as a fine of up to $10,000.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right.

Posted in NewsTagged , , ,

2 Comments

  • Real Life March 8, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Not even a bullet to his head is enough justice. Hope he “gets it” in prison.

  • PlanetU March 8, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    I agree…he’ll “get it” from the be-hind. scum….

Leave a Reply