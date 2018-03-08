Man wanted in Minnesota arrested in Enoch for alleged rape of a child

Stock image by Merydolla/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News/Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE – A man wanted in Minnesota for a probation violation was arrested in Enoch Tuesday for the alleged rape of a child.

Mark Anthony Jacobs, 38, was arrested by Enoch City Police and charged with first-degree felonies for the rape of a child and the sodomy of the child, according to a probable cause statement.

The police were contacted on last Saturday by the parents of a 12-year-old girl who told them Jacobs had sexually assaulted her mid-February. The girl told her parents that Jacobs put her face down on a bed and proceeded to assault her.

According to the probable cause statement, Jacobs is listed as a wanted person on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database for a probation violation.

“Mark absconded from Minnesota while on probation,” the arresting Enoch City Police officer wrote in the statement.

Due to having fled from Minnesota, Jacobs is likely a flight risk, the officer wrote. The girl’s parents also told police they were concerned for their family’s safety due to Jacobs having possible access to a firearm at the residence where he has been staying.

Jacobs was arrested and booked in the Iron County Correctional Facility.

According to the Utah courts website, first-degree felonies have a potential sentence of five years to life in prison, as well as a fine of up to $10,000.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.