Former St. George legislator asked to refund hotel costs connected to prostitute accusation

Written by Mori Kessler
March 8, 2018
In this file photo, then-Rep. Jon Stanard, R-St. George, speaks at the "Issues over Eggs" Q-and-A breakfast, St. George, Utah, Jan. 13, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The Utah House is going to ask former St. George Republican Rep. Jon Stanard to pay back money he used for two hotel visits allegedly involving a prostitute last summer.

“We will ask Jon Stanard to pay for the hotel bill,” House Chief of Staff Greg Hartley said in a brief statement Thursday night.

Stanard is being asked to pay back $225 he was reimbursed for hotel visits to Salt Lake City in June and August 2017 during visits related to legislative business. Information on receipts from those visits correspond with hotel names and room numbers seen in a series of text messages allegedly made between Stanard and the prostitute.

Those text messages were published by the DailyMail.com, along with the prostitute’s account of her encounters with Stanard. The story was published Feb. 8. Stanard abruptly resigned from the House the night before due to “personal and family concerns.”

Stanard was elected to the Legislature in 2012 as the representative of House District 62 in Washington County and was serving as chairman of the House Rules Committee prior to his resignation.

In the wake of Stanard’s resignation, Dixie State University professor Travis Seegmiller was chosen by delegates as Stanard’s replacement Feb. 12.

1 Comment

  • AnotherReader March 8, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    Honestly, this is a news story worthy of a headline? He resigned, he had sex with a prostitute…. those I guess are real headlines of a disgraced Legislator. But “we’re gonna ask him to pay back the hotel cost”…. fine, he should, but it is not a headline.

Leave a Reply