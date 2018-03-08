July 15, 1923 — March 6, 2018

IVINS — John Endicott, 94, retired for the final time March 6, 2018, passing quietly in his sleep. Those that knew him will never forget him, and for those that didn’t, he was a very special person.

He was born in Bellaire, Texas on July 15, 1923. He joined the Navy at 17, and was a Pearl Harbor survivor.

He served throughout World War II, the Korean War and the start of the Vietnam conflict, and retired after 20 years’ service. He is possibly the only sailor who retired from the Navy that never learned to swim.

After his retirement he worked for General Dynamics as a supervisor in the Logistics Department supporting the Atlas Missile Program for the U.S. Air Force, the first manned missions for the NASA Mercury Program, and finally the development, testing, and delivery of the Tomahawk cruise missile to the Navy. He retired from General Dynamics after 25 years and began traveling.

More importantly, he was a good husband, and father to his two sons. He will be greatly missed by many.

A full military service is planned in San Diego, where he was stationed on North Island Naval Air Station, followed by burial at sea.