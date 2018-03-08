Evelyn June Edinger

March 8, 2018

Jan. 9, 1934 – March 5, 2018

Evelyn June Edinger, 84, passed away March 5, 2018. She was born Jan. 9, 1934, in Stay, Kentucky, to Willie C. Barrett and Etta Bell Osborne. She married Robert Gerald Edinger Nov. 21, 1976, in St. George, Utah.

She is survived by her children – Marc and Sherri Harrison, Bryan and Jan Harrison, Barry and Sheri Harrison, Julynne and Kevin Taylor, Linda and Billy Holmes, Missy and Bill Kirkbride; grandchildren – Jared, David, Kellen, Landon, Cameron, Rebecca, Julie, Jeannie Lee, Sydney, Jennifer, Brandon, Mikeala, Tara, Shalee, Ralyn, Billy, Courtney, Shannon, Brandon, Meaghan, Carol; and 35 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Jer” Edinger, daughter Jerri Ann Queen and all nine of her siblings; Florence, Lena, Effie Marie, Dorthy, Conley, Nora Lee, Harold, Marjorie and Robert.

Our family wishes to give special thanks to June’s angels; Janette Peace, Kristin Olsen, Nettie, Chans, Damaris and Rosa, Dianna, Heather, Mother Julie and daughters, Bob and the Applegate Team, and all the many others – too many to mention – that loved and adored their “Grandma June.”

Funeral services

  • Funeral services will be held Monday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St George, Utah.
  • Visitations will be held Sunday, March 11, from 5-7 p.m. and Monday prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
  • Interment will take place in Santa Clara Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.

