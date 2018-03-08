Barbara Allen Gallion

Aug. 14, 1949 – March 7, 2018

Barbara “Joy” Allen Gallion, 68, died March 7, 2018, in St. George, Utah. She was born Aug. 14, 1949, in American Fork, Utah, to Glen Maxwell and Joan Murdoch.

Joy grew up in Rexburg, Idaho, and graduated from Ricks College. She loved to hike, enjoyed nature and loved to spend time with her family. She had an amazing sense of humor and shone brighter than most could ever dream of.

She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved her heavenly Father dearly.

She is survived by her daughter Katrina (John) Folchert, Flagstaff, Arizona; four granddaughters: Toria Putich, Carrie (Austin) Hanny, Emma Haney and Brooke Haney; sister Mary Ellen (Noel) Ladle and brother JB (Donna) Maxwell. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Judy Zundel, husbands Kerry Allen and Donald Gallion, and daughter Mandy Allen.

Joy was greatly loved and was truly a joy to all who knew her.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at the Morningside LDS Chapel, 930 So. Morningside Drive, St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held Monday, prior to service, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the church.

Interment will be at the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.