William Everett Nunan

Oct. 20, 1948 — Feb. 6, 2018

William “Bill” Everett Nunan passed away in the early hours of Feb. 6, 2018, at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California.

Bill was the loving son of Everett and Wilhelmina Nunan and was born and raised in Newport Beach, California, in 1948. Bill is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy, who he met at their high school alma mater, Newport Harbor High School.

After completing his education at California State University, Fullerton, Bill went on to teach in Newport-Mesa Unified and served his home community for over 20 years. He then moved up the coast to become superintendent of schools in Redondo Unified School District. He was a lifelong educator dedicated to students and teachers of all ages.

Bill is also survived by his two older sisters, Joan Schmid and Jane Patterson, his eldest daughter, Kelly, and her husband Douglas. Bill was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Casey, with whom he is joyfully reunited in heaven.

Celebration of Life

Bill’s family and friends will be holding a Celebration of Life on March 10, at 2 p.m., in the Clubhouse at Desert Crest Mobile Home Park, located at 69400 N. Country Club Drive, Desert Hot Springs, California.

Interment will follow this summer in Paragonah, Utah, in the town cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wiefels Mortuary in Palm Springs, California, 760-327-1257.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Wiefels Mortuary online.