‘Sand Hollow Marathon and Half’ enthralls runners with spirited atmosphere, additional course

HURRICANE — Always filled with spirit and verve, the “Sand Hollow Marathon and Half Marathon” is adding a twist this year with an additional half-marathon course. In this eighth edition of the popular event, more than 250 athletes will compete Saturday in one of three courses: the full marathon, the “Flat and Fast Half” or the new “Hill Challenge Half.”

The new course gives runners 13.1 different miles of jaw-dropping scenery.

“Our philosophy never changes,” race director Chris Mathisen said. “Although we are a small event by any comparison, we will do the best job we can to make our runners’ experience extraordinary.”

Mathisen said the race has generated a following over the years, attracting runners from as far as Germany and Norway. This year, runners from around the United States as well as Guatemala are headed to Hurricane for the event. Approximately 70 percent of the runners are from outside the region and require lodging, Mathisen said.

The Sand Hollow races have two major sponsors – Coral Cliffs Cinema and Jones Paint and Glass – and rely on the support of an army of volunteers.

“Running long distances builds character,” Mathisen said. “Our participants are grateful for our efforts and it is apparent at the finish line and along the course.”

Event details

What: Sand Hollow Marathon and Half Marathon.

When: Saturday, March 10, 7 a.m. | Packet pickup, Friday, March 9, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Start, finish and packet pickup at the Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

Cost: $60-$90.

Register: Online.

