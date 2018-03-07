Ruby’s Inn receives rural business award from Governor’s Office of Economic Development

Ruby’s Inn was among rural businesses chosen by the Governor's Office of Economic Development for its growth, the employment it offers and the service it renders the county. Date and location of photo unspecified | Photo courtesy of Ruby's Inn, St. George News

BRYCE CANYON CITY — Ruby’s Inn – an historic hotel and resort located just outside Bryce Canyon National Park – was named the 2018 Garfield County recipient of the Rural Businesses of the Year award administered by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

“Ruby’s Inn is not only a great business for Garfield County, but also for the state of Utah,” said Jerry Taylor, Garfield County commissioner. “Ruby’s Inn has an immense business model that focuses on families and building the community. We appreciate all that Ruby’s Inn and the Syrett family do.”

Ruby’s Inn received this award for its growth, the employment it offers and the service it renders the county. Ruby’s Inn stays open year-round and employs over 600 people during peak season. The hotel also donates and provides support to the schools and the communities of Garfield County.

“We appreciate being recognized for our contribution to the rural community and economy,” said Lance Syrett, general manager at Ruby’s Inn. “Receiving this award means a lot not only to the company of Ruby’s Inn, but also to the Syrett family. We had four generations of the Syrett family at Utah’s State Capitol to receive this award.”

During this year’s session of the Utah Legislature, Ruby’s Inn, along with 20 other businesses located in rural counties, received the Rural Businesses of the Year award. This is the first year that the Governor’s Office of Economic Development has implemented the Business of the Year award program.

“Several businesses were brought to our attention, but Ruby’s Inn stood out to us as a county commission,” Taylor said. “We live and work in rural Utah and what these companies, specifically Ruby’s Inn, do for Garfield County makes a positive impact to the area.”

Governor Herbert wanted to highlight the outstanding businesses in each of the 25 rural counties for the 2017 year. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and county commissioners in each of the rural counties worked together to pick the businesses to represent their county through this award. The businesses were chosen for the size of the company, job opportunities and economic impact it has on the community.

“I believe we need to continue honoring and recognizing the outstanding businesses and people in Garfield County that do so much for our county and state,” Taylor said. “The Businesses of the Year award is a great step towards recognizing this goal.”

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews