16-year-old in car crashes into 13-year-old on bike

Emergency personnel respond to 2375 E. 700 North when a teen is struck by an automobile, St. George, Utah, March 6, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 13-year-old was transported to the hospital after colliding with a vehicle while riding his bicycle near his home Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to a collision with possible injuries at 2375 E. 700 North involving a white Toyota Camry driven by a 16-year-old male and a 13-year-old juvenile riding a bicycle, St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said Wednesday.

Officers found the juvenile on the street after sustaining injuries that were not life threatening. He was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, accompanied by his mother who rode in the ambulance with him.

The Toyota was stopped at the corner of 2380 East waiting to make a right-hand turn onto 700 North heading east, while the juvenile was riding in the middle of the street heading east on 700 North.

The driver told officers that he looked to the right and saw the boy riding “close to the center of the road,” Trombley said, and looked to the right again while making the turn.

Meanwhile, from the middle of the street the bicycle swerved into the path of the Toyota, and while the driver attempted to avoid a collision, the bicycle collided with the front passenger fender of the vehicle.

“It appears the bicyclist was trying to get to the sidewalk in front of the car when this happened,” Trombley said.

No citations were issued to the Toyota driver subsequent to the crash.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

