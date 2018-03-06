McDonald’s restaurants in Utah change to fresh beef in certain hamburgers

A McDonald's hamburger, fries and drink, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Most McDonald’s restaurants throughout Utah – including St. George – have rolled out a new Quarter Pounder hamburger. It’s basically the same as the old Quarter Pounder but with one major change: The frozen beef patties formerly used for the Quarter Pounder and Signature Crafted Recipe burgers are being replaced with fresh beef, cooked when ordered.

The fresh beef burgers are now available across approximately 3,500 restaurants in select markets, including 120 McDonald’s restaurants in Utah, and will expand to all participating restaurants in the contiguous U.S. by early May.

“The switch to fresh beef quarter-pound burgers is the most significant change to our system and restaurant operations since All Day Breakfast (in 2015),” McDonald’s USA President Chris Kempczinski said in a press release.

Utah is one of the first markets McDonald’s restaurants chose to roll out the fresh beef hamburgers. The change has been made at all Utah restaurants except those in Kanab and Moab, which are served by a different distributor.

“As a franchisee and business owner, I could not be more excited for this change and am proud to be part of an organization that is evolving its business with its customers,” Dave Parrish, a McDonald’s owner operator in the St. George area said. “We have been listening to our customers and evolving our business to build a better McDonald’s. We are proud to bring our customers a hotter and juicier quarter-pound burger at the speed and convenience they expect from us.”

