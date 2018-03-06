On the EDge: Suffering the effects of an ill-planned revolution

Fist image by serkorkin/iStock/Getty Images Plus, all others courtesy Pixabay, St. George News

OPINION — Revolution for the sake of revolution is hardly a noble, or rational, endeavor.

It is a naïve, chaotic, dangerous path walked by fools.

In November 2017, the United States underwent what many termed a revolution that began 10 years ago when Sarah Palin was thrust upon us as the running mate of Sen. John McCain when he sought the presidency. As the poster child for the vociferous, but misguided, neoconservative revolutionaries that rallied under the Tea Party banner she opened a Pandora’s box of rage.

Conservatives were unhappy.

They had just come off of the George W. Bush years, were stuck chin-deep in the quagmire of a three-pronged war in the Middle East and at the mercy of an economy that was on the ropes.

Revolution seemed like a good idea to this sect of the GOP at the time, but all it really did was splinter a party that instead should have been searching to maintain its conscience and adhere to a structure of traditional Republican economic mojo that would have been steadier than upending the entire system. Even four years later, when Mitt Romney made his unsuccessful bid to unseat a president who was viewed with disdain by conservatives for myriad cultural, racial and political reasons, they couldn’t pull it together enough to put their man in the White House.

Finally, in 2016, they had the perfect opponent in Hillary Clinton, a candidate all conservatives could agree was worthy of their vitriol and hate. In retrospect, it should be no surprise that she was defeated, even though conservatives still were unable to find a majority in the popular vote, shoehorning a reality TV star into the White House by minimal wins in a few key Electoral College states. The vote certainly did not hand the new president a mandate as he entered his term.

Most thought the campaign was a joke, that it was done to prop up his TV ratings, that it was an exercise to stroke a massive ego. It is highly doubtful even the president thought he’d emerge with the win. But, those revolutionaries who undermined traditional conservatives, pulled the trick and landed a guy in the White House who was just like them: uninformed in the form and function of a complex governmental system; unschooled in the necessary finesse of diplomacy and statesmanship; a socially inept and graceless presence who eschewed dignity and embraced vulgarity – in essence, The Ugly American personage.

At the heart of this all was a bunch of wannabe revolutionaries, redneck militia types who actually believe in their hearts that their stockpiles of AR-15s and other assault weapons is all they need to rescue their government from some imagined tyrant and take down the entire United States military complex under his command.

They espouse a belief in isolationism, swear allegiance to white-nationalist profile and policy and have created a fear of our southern neighbors that can only be overcome with a ridiculous wall that will never be built because although racism is still at pitch levels, when it comes right down to it, nobody is really that stupid.

But, those are the roots of this sociopolitical revolution that resulted in a helter skelter administration that is now being slammed with indictments and an investigation that is creeping ever-closer to the Oval Office.

And, the guy in charge is displaying the frightening traits of what is best referred to as a Third World strongman as we slide dangerously closer to becoming an authoritarian state representing the tyranny the militia types have been preparing to stand off against.

He can’t achieve anything of merit in Congress, even though his party holds a majority in the Senate and House. Instead, he has had to rely primarily on executive orders as a base of power and decision-making. Of course, his executive orders have been pretty much mired in the courts because of constitutional issues and the rule of law.

He is trying to manage/suppress a bewildered media that has never had to deal with the likes of this administration. I mean, as a former editor, I have watched numerous 24-hour news cycles pass and wondered which of the half dozen or so White House stories that break over the course of just about any given day should be the lead piece. Between the scandals, resignations, firings, mishaps, investigations and general jabberwocky, how do you choose?

Benito Mussolini was a strongman.

Saddam Hussein was a strongman.

Fidel Castro was a strongman.

Muammar Gaddafi was a strongman.

They were powerful, dangerous figures. There was madness within them, but they held, even in that madness, a certain level of control. They were deliberate, calculating, shrewd. You always knew what you were getting into with them.

Unfortunately, the emerging jefe of this revolution is nothing more than a hot mess.

We don’t know what to expect from him.

We don’t know what his aims are other than to cover his backside in the ongoing investigations into his possible collusion with Russia to fix the 2016 election.

All we know is his inflated state of self-esteem, preponderance of lies and his iron fist, which seems to grow tighter each passing day and an ego that, it seems, will require a full-dress military parade to assuage.

That’s what happens when revolution for the sake of revolution occurs.

There was no plan, no goal, no unification, just a simple desire to tear down the old because this group of people believed it had failed them and stick somebody – anybody – on the hot seat. That somebody, of course, was our president.

It would be easier to deal with if he had a team of experts or counselors to fall back on, to give him advice, to school him on the nuance of standing in the spotlight of the world stage.

But, there is none of that, leaving us not only rudderless in the abyss, but without a captain, or even trusty navigator, to guide us across these stormy seas of diplomacy and global interaction.

Complicating matters is a gutless Congress with conservatives afraid to take a hard stance and liberals outmanned and too timid to put up much of a scrap, leaving the president to lumber about pretty much in an unfettered fashion.

Except, of course, for the continuing investigation by Robert Mueller, who is heading the probe into the whole Russian thing.

He is, at the moment, our last best hope at keeping the system functioning as it should.

He has the law on his side and that is a powerful thing. So powerful, in fact, that it forced the attorney general to recuse himself from the proceedings. Even Jeff Sessions, who was one of the president’s first and most ardent supporters, realized he was not above the law and did the right thing by removing himself from the proceedings.

We’ve seen the departure of some fairly unsavory characters whisked through the revolving door of the White House, all claiming, of course, that they were leaving on good terms.

Don’t buy it. It’s something you do when there is somebody waiting with a fairly hefty payout on the other side of that door.

Some day, some way, this house of cards will collapse.

It almost always does.

And, we will get a peek into the revolutionary ravishment of a nation because, well, why not?

But, it won’t be pretty.

And, it won’t be easy to erase the harshest stain placed on the fabric of our governance.

No bad days!

Ed Kociela is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

Email: edkociela.mx@gmail.com

Twitter: @STGnews, @EdKociela