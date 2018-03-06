July 2, 1934 — Feb. 20, 2018

Marilyn Milne Roundy Davis, 83, died while sitting at her computer desk doing what she loved best, which was helping other people, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. She was born July 2, 1934, in St. George, Utah, to Irvine and Vera Whitaker Milne.

Marilyn was loved every day of her life, first by her parents, spouse and children, then by her eternal companion, Keith. She cherished the wonders of nature, with a special place in her heart for the melancholy song of birds. She was a spunky grandmother, capable of holding onto the most active grandchildren and coaxing her way into the heart of the recluse. She selfishly served the elderly, not just her parents and in-laws, but the childless and those who had no one. She persevered in the Christ-like service, taking her grandchildren to old folk’s homes, teaching the children fast-fading old time melodies as they sang songs at senior care centers and establishing herself as a bridge between multiple generations of people. A natural redhead and former Dixie Sun Goddess, Marilyn was truly beautiful inside and out.

Marilyn and Keith were married 51½ years and shared five children, 28 grandchildren and 68 great-grandchildren. Marilyn loved Southern Utah, the people, the geology, her homes, raising Morgan horses and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While she was living in Springdale, she was introduced to bird watching, which became a passion in her life. She helped to form the Red Cliffs Audubon, an organization dedicated to protecting birds while preserving the environment.

Marilyn became an artist early in her life. The last 15 years, with the help of local artists, she has produced a weekly newspaper article titled “Artist and Birds” in the Senior Sampler publication.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Red Cliffs Audubon, P.O. Box 1225, St. George, Utah 84771.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 10, at 10 a.m. at the Bloomington LDS Stake Center, 200 W. Brigham Road, St. George.

Visitations will be held Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., and Saturday, prior to services, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Stake Center.

Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.