Nov. 8, 1980 — March 3, 2018

Krystal Marie Graff Bowles, 37, passed away Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George. Krystal was born Nov. 8, 1980, in Poway, California, to Lisa Vinney. She spent her early years in Cedar City with her grandparents Louis and Linda Vinney and was subsequently adopted by Thomas and Sandi Graff, who reared her in St George, Utah. She married Charles Gordon Bowles, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug. 16, 2015.

She was reared in St George and attended Pine View High School.

She played tennis in her youth and loved to play Nerf basketball with her dad. She enjoyed learning Japanese and enjoyed hanging out with the Japanese exchange students. In her later years she enjoyed playing cards and online games with her husband, Charlie.

She had two children: Katie Larson and Logan Tarvin.

She is survived by her birth mother, Lisa Larson; adoptive parents, Tom and Sandi Graff; husband, Charlie Bowles; children Katie and Logan; and grandparents Louis and Linda Vinney of Kingman, Arizona, Bart and Teddy Sue Graff of St. George, Utah, and Gordon and Laura Sanders of Cozad, Nebraska. She is also survived by seven siblings and several uncles, aunts and cousins.

The family would like to express gratitude for the excellent care she received in her final days at Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Friday, March 9, at 1 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St George.

There will be a viewing prior to services Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the mortuary.

Interment will be at the St. George Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

