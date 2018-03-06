Police: Men stole same car several times in same day

Cedar City Police cruiser stock image | Photo by Mori Kessler, Cedar City News/St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Two men suspected of stealing cars in Cedar City were arrested after police were able to identify them using surveillance footage.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said the owner of a used car dealership on Westview Drive reported a vehicle missing from the lot Feb. 25.

Womack said police investigators viewed footage from surveillance cameras located at the business and an adjacent auto repair shop. Additionally, tips and other information from the public were also received in response to posts on social media.

“They were able to identify two suspects, after which they served a search warrant at the home of one of the suspects,” Womack said.

David Wayne Langston, 58, and Arnold Salinas, 35, both of Cedar City, were arrested and booked into the Iron County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including vehicle theft, trespassing and unauthorized control of a vehicle. Langston was booked into jail the evening of Feb. 26, while Salinas was booked the following afternoon.

Utah court records indicate that both men have extensive criminal histories dating back more than a decade.

According to a probable cause statement filed in 5th District Court, Langston and Salinas allegedly stole a 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek “several different times throughout the day,” bringing the vehicle back each time to the business where it was parked.

They then allegedly stole a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, which they did not bring back. That car was later recovered at Salinas’ home, where the men were also found and arrested, according to the probable cause statement.

Langston and Salinas both have preliminary hearings scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday before 5th District Court Judge Keith C. Barnes.

They are both facing second-degree felony theft charges in connection with the stolen Hyundai. In addition, they both face misdemeanor charges of unauthorized control of a vehicle for an extended time (joyriding) and criminal trespassing.

Salinas is also facing two additional misdemeanor charges: one for burglary of a vehicle and one for theft.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

