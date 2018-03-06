Utah State Bar sends image of topless woman to entire email list

Photo by SIphotography/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Lawyers across Utah opened their email inboxes on Monday afternoon to be greeted by an image of a topless woman.

According to a report from Fox13, the email, which was shared with Fox13 by several lawyers, was advertising the Utah State Bar’s annual spring convention in St. George with an image of a woman’s breasts somehow attached.

The Utah State Bar, which certifies all attorneys in Utah, was mortified and quickly sent out an apology to everyone on the email list saying they were investigating the issue.

