Utah State Bar sends image of topless woman to entire email list

Written by Fox13Now.com
March 6, 2018
SALT LAKE CITY — Lawyers across Utah opened their email inboxes on Monday afternoon to be greeted by an image of a topless woman.

An email shared with Fox 13 that included an image of a topless woman. (Image has been edited to conceal nudity) | Photo from Fox 13 report, St. George News

According to a report from Fox13, the email, which was shared with Fox13 by several lawyers, was advertising the Utah State Bar’s annual spring convention in St. George with an image of a woman’s breasts somehow attached.

The Utah State Bar, which certifies all attorneys in Utah, was mortified and quickly sent out an apology to everyone on the email list saying they were investigating the issue.

BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

