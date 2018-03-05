Jackknifing trailer rolls pickup on Interstate 15

A camping trailer and pickup truck are overturned after crashing on northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 20 near Leeds, Utah, March 5, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol officer Christopher Lewis, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A jackknifing camping trailer caused a pickup truck to roll over on Interstate 15 Monday, causing miles of backed-up traffic.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on northbound I-15 near mile marker 20, which is close to Leeds, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Larry Mower said. The trailer was whipping back and forth, which caused the vehicle to turn over, he said.

The overturned trailer and Ford pickup truck blocked the left lane of I-15, which slowed traffic to a crawl until tow trucks could remove them from the scene. Occupants in the pickup truck were able to get out of the vehicle unharmed, Mower said.

“Thankfully, there were no injuries,” Mower said. “There were also no other vehicles involved.”

Wind could have been a factor in the causing the trailer and pickup truck to roll over, Mower said.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.