Create healthy smiles for life with important children’s dental tips

FEATURE — Children’s dental care is extremely important to a person’s overall health. Getting an early start, having regular dental checkups and choosing the right dentist for your child are key components to creating healthy smiles for life.

At Children’s Dental in St. George, Dr. Jeremy Scholzen and his staff are dedicated to educating families on the importance of children’s oral care.

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry recommends that children have their first dental visit by their first birthday or within six months of their first tooth erupting.

A person will get two sets of teeth in their lifetime: the primary set of teeth – or “baby” teeth – and the permanent “adult” set of teeth.

Often parents believe that because baby teeth aren’t permanent, children who still have them don’t need to go to the dentist unless they are experiencing pain, Jeremy Scholzen said.

The reality is that healthy dental habits start early.

Jeremy Scholzen said regular dental visits from an early age have a three-fold purpose:

Create a good habit of seeing a dentist which could prevent anxiety caused by dental visits later in life. Keep baby teeth healthy so children have strong teeth to chew their food. Avoid spreading cavities to permanent teeth as children age.

“From the age of about 6-12 you are in what is called a ‘mixed-teeth (stage),'” he said. “You are going to have a lot of adult teeth mixed with the baby teeth and if you have cavities in the baby teeth they can spread to the adult teeth.”

Whether you are taking a child for a regular dental exam or for more extensive dental work, choosing the right dentist is an important decision.

As a pediatric dentist, Jeremy Scholzen has two additional years of training beyond dental school. Most pediatric dentists go through a rigorous residency to specialize in children’s teeth. Scholzen did a two-year residency at the Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

A video created by The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry called pediatric dentists the “big authority on little teeth.”

However, it doesn’t end there. Pediatric dentists specialize in working with kids from the time they have their first dental visit until they are ready to go to a general dentist – usually at 18 years old.

Besides his additional training, Jeremy Scholzen also has a dental practice specializing in the needs of children that has been around for over 10 years. Children’s Dental was established in 2007 by him, a Hurricane native, and his wife, Laurie Scholzen. The two run the practice together along with a talented team of front office and assistant staff.

With all this experience and a great team to boot, Jeremy Scholzen said he is very comfortable working with kids. In fact, he loves it.

“One of the things that is nice about Children’s Dental in particular is that I truly love my job,” he said. “It is a fun deal. Every day is like going to the circus; it is a fun day here.”

The Scholzens believe it is really important when you are choosing a dentist for your family to make sure that the dentist loves to see your children. Because they are parents too, they have run their practice from its beginnings with a family-focused mindset.

“We do things the way we would like to have it done as parents,” Laurie Scholzen said.

That “Golden Rule” attitude – do unto others as you would have them do unto you – is reflected in the entire experience at Children’s Dental, from the moment a family walks in until they are checked out.

The spacious waiting area is designed to accommodate families of all sizes, and it features unique play spaces and access to video games. In addition, the open-bay office lends itself to a “tell, show, do” style of dental education, where children can watch as their siblings or peers have a procedure and be put at ease while parents can wait and watch nearby, and state-of-the-art equipment and facilities help make procedures safe and efficient for children.

In the end, the most important aspect of Children’s Dental is the oral care and education the dentists and staff provide to their patients. Along these lines, Laurie Scholzen said parents can remember important dental tips by thinking of what she calls the “magic twos”:

A person gets two sets of important teeth – baby teeth and adult, or permanent, teeth; children should brush their teeth two times a day, visit the dentist two times a year and see a pediatric dentist because they have received two extra years of training.

By following the “magic twos,” Laurie Scholzen said, parents and children can establish healthy dental habits that will keep their teeth healthy and smiles bright for life.

Children’s Dental is always accepting new patients. For questions about appointments and insurance, call the office at 435-673-7776 or visit Children’s Dental’s website.

Children’s Dental also has an office in Cedar City. Dr. Brandon Spencer is the primary care provider at the Cedar City office and also works in the St. George office on occasion.

