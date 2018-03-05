Art guild’s ‘Spring Fling’ art show to highlight artists with Alzheimer’s

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah Art Guild is proud to present its spring art show, “Spring Fling,” which will open at the Red Cliff Gallery on Friday and run Mondays through Saturdays through March 31, including during the St. George Art Festival. An artist reception and award ceremony will be held Friday from 4-6 p.m. The public is invited to view the art, meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments.

Spring Fling will feature nearly 100 works of art from approximately 40 Southern Utah artists. The show will feature contemporary art from all mediums, including all forms of painting and mixed media, photography, pottery, sculpture and other. The show will be a blend of small and large pieces. All the art will be for sale.

A special feature of the show will be an exhibit of art by Alzheimer’s patients from several of the local assistance living centers in St. George. The sponsoring organization is Memory Matters Utah, formerly the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society Utah, a nonprofit organization serving individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

Memory Matters provides support groups, a wellness calling program, crisis intervention, consultations for memory testing, family consultation and care planning and help line support. The organization holds memory activities classes, “Fun Art” classes and other community programs. They also offer education in early stage memory loss, community education and emergency response training.

The exhibited art is a part of the “Fun Art” activity. Research has shown that Alzheimer’s disease does not affect the creative brain cells in an individual. If a patient can do anything creative they feel more successful, and consequently they are happier, more relaxed and satisfied with themselves.

The Memory Matters portion of the exhibit will have more than 25 pieces of art on display. Additionally the artist’s bio and picture will hang next to their art. The Memory Matters group will supply refreshments, and representatives will be available to talk about their program and the art that is on exhibit.

The Red Cliff Gallery is located in the St. George City Commons Building, 220 N 200 East, in St. George and is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Southern Utah Art Guild is an organization whose mission is to promote visual arts and artists in Southern Utah. The guild also operates the Arrowhead Gallery in the Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St. in St. George.

Event details

What: Southern Utah Art Guild “Spring Fling” art show.

When: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Friday, March 9, and ending Saturday, March 31 | Artist reception: Friday, March 9, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Red Cliff Gallery, City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.

Cost: Free.

