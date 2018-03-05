Shirley Kimball Hancock

June 29, 1928 — March 4, 2018

Shirley (Shirl) Kimball Hancock, 89, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2018, at home with his loved ones around him. He was born June 29, 1928, to Lydia Kimball and Martin Levison Hancock, in Bluebell, Utah. He had ten siblings, he was second to the youngest.

Shirl spent his youth on his father’s farm in the Uintah Basin and graduated from Altamont High School. He was an all-around athlete playing football and basketball. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He served four years in the United States Navy at the Philadelphia Naval Base in Pennsylvania, and was stationed on the Block Island Air Craft Carrier as a Machinist Mate 3rd Class, until he was honorably discharged.

Upon returning home, he married Ilene Maybe and they had three children: Shirl Kim (deceased), Mark K. Hancock and Larraine (Gene) Van Orden. They built a cabin in Silver Fork, in Little Cottonwood Canyon, where they spent lots of time skiing. They later divorced.

Shirl was a resident of Salt Lake County and worked for Liberty Park, Winder Dairy, Structural Steel and E Systems. Upon retirement he moved to St. George and married Kay W. Labrum in October 1990. They were sealed in the St George LDS Temple in June 1992.

Kay had three children by a previous marriage: Kathy Labrum Karren, Kenneth (Mellody) Labrum, Roosevelt, Utah, and Shawn Labrum, Toquerville, Utah, and 13 grandchildren. He loved all of these children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as his own family; always being there whenever they needed him.

Shirl was a wonderful loving husband, an especially a good father, grandfather and great- grandfather to all these children. He was truly loved by his entire family, the little ones always wanted to know “where is grandpa,” when they came to visit, or called on the phone.

Shirl’s life was full; he loved skiing, golfing, fishing and woodworking. He and Kay built a summer home in Driggs, Idaho, with 3½ acres of land which he maintained with expertise. They did lots of the work on the home as it was being built. He also built much of the furniture that they furnished their home with. They played lots of golf throughout Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado. They always enjoyed golfing together and were ardent fans of the Utah Jazz, and Utah and BYU football.

Shirl and Kay owned a real estate company in St. George, Real Estate Professionals, LLC, for more than 30 years. Kay was the broker but Shirl was always helping her with appraisals, running errands and seeing that things were done around the office and at home. They made a good team and enjoyed life together. Together they have five children, 24 grandchildren, and 40 great-grandchildren.

Shirl was diagnosed with lung cancer and fought a good fight for many months, his sweetheart Kay was always at his side, taking care of him with loving concern and tender care. They shared a good life together to the very end. He was also cared for by his daughter Larraine and husband Gene Van Orden, and Shawn Labrum, and grandchildren.

Shirl was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, a son, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Shirley to Ronald McDonald House Charities or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 10, at 11 a.m. at the South Gate LDS 3rd Ward Building, 1068 W. Chandler Drive, St. George.

Visitations will be held Friday, March 9, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Boulevard, St. George, and Saturday, prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

