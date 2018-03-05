SUV driver attempts left turn, resulting in collision

A GMC pickup truck is towed from the scene following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 2720 East and 450 North, St. George, Utah, March 5, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two vehicles collided at the intersection of 2720 East and 450 North Monday morning. One of the vehicles was rendered inoperable as a result of the collision and one driver received a citation.

St. George Police Officer Andy Mickelson said the collision, which happened shortly after 8 a.m., involved a Ford Excursion SUV and a GMC pickup truck. The driver of the GMC was heading west on 450 North when the driver of the Excursion, after having stopped at a stop sign on 2720 East, pulled out in front of the GMC in an attempt to make a left turn onto eastbound 450 North, Mickelson said.

“The GMC driver attempted to make an evasive maneuver but was unable to avoid the collision,” Mickelson said, adding that the GMC left “several feet” of skid marks.

No injuries were reported. The GMC’s adult male driver was the only occupant of that vehicle, while the Excursion was occupied by its adult female driver and three other adult passengers.

The GMC received major damage to its right front panel and wheel and needed to be towed from the scene. However, while the Excursion also sustained front end damage, including losing a headlight, it was still operable following the collision.

The Excursion driver was cited for failure to yield, Mickelson said.

