News short: Romney greets Dixie State students during campaign stop

U.S. Senate hopeful Mitt Romney greets Dixie State University student body president Ezra Hainsworth during a "meet and greet" session on the DSU campus, St. George, Utah, March 5, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — U.S. Senate hopeful Mitt Romney made a campaign stop on the Dixie State University campus Monday.
Romney, the former Massachusetts governor and U.S. presidential candidate, is campaigning for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), who is now in the last year of his seventh and final term. Romney hopes to win the Republican nomination in Utah’s primary election in June.
A crowd of approximately 250 people chanted “We love Mitt!” as Romney made his entrance shortly after noon at the Holland Centennial Commons building.
Romney then took turns greeting people individually and in small groups. Most of the short visits included time for a cell phone photo or two.
In the lobby and just outside the building, volunteers wearing “Romney for Utah” T-shirts worked to get campaign signatures.
Romney told St. George News last week he plans to visit all 29 counties in Utah during his campaign.
Crowd estimated at about 250 people awaits U.S. Senate hopeful Mitt Romney's "meet and greet" session on the Dixie State University campus, St. George, Utah, March 5, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
U.S. Senate hopeful Mitt Romney arrives for a "meet and greet" session on the Dixie State University campus, St. George, Utah, March 5, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Students wave signs in support of U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney during a "meet and greet" session on the Dixie State University campus, St. George, Utah, March 5, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
U.S. Senate hopeful Mitt Romney greets Dixie State University students during a "meet and greet" session on the DSU campus, St. George, Utah, March 5, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
U.S. Senate hopeful Mitt Romney during a "meet and greet" session on the DSU campus, St. George, Utah, March 5, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Supporters surround U.S. Senate hopeful Mitt Romney during a "meet and greet" session on the DSU campus, St. George, Utah, March 5, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
T-shirts on campaign volunteer table in support of U.S. Senate hopeful Mitt Romney, during a "meet and greet" session on the Dixie State University campus, St. George, Utah, March 5, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
U.S. Senate hopeful Mitt Romney during a "meet and greet" session on the DSU campus, St. George, Utah, March 5, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
U.S. Senate hopeful Mitt Romney poses for a photo with a Dixie State University student during a "meet and greet" session on the DSU campus, St. George, Utah, March 5, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
5 Comments
Gathering signatures?! I guess if this ‘crazy’ Utah caucus thing doesn’t work a out to win at the GOP state convention, then he’ll just go ahead without the party endorsement in the primary. You know just like Gov Herbert did. Wake up before things get worse look to a true constitutional conservative (who happens to be from St George and didn’t just set up a ‘residence’ here) Larry Meyers for the US Senate.
Can “Mittens” really get 28,000 verified GOP signatures before April 6th? Not unless he’s paying $5 per sig to Gather, Inc. or another sig gathering comp who pays there “DTD” former security systems, solar, vacuum sales peeps $1 or $2 per sig! The young Leatham brothers are making a killing, laughing all the way to the bank & driving Porsche’s & BMW’s! I saw how much they made from Gov Herbert & others two years ago. As a volunteer for the 2002 SLC Olympics, I use to respect the man who supposedly “Saved the Day” for Utah. Now, not so much. Let’s Go Larry Meyers!!! https://meyersforsenate.com/
Sorry Mitt but the last thing we need is a carpetbagging eastern moderate RINO getting the nomination to replace another moderate Republican that overstayed his welcome by 20 years! Please people do your due diligence before voting for anyone. Do not elect this man just because he a Mormon Republican. Go back and see what he did in Massachusetts. He has spent his political career trying to be liked by the opposition and the media and in the process compromising his core beliefs and disappointing those who voted for him. His record speaks for itself and if you vote for him you are allowing yourself to be played like the sheep that you are.
You are right on, Skeptic! Think people before backing Mitt Romney. I’m looking at Larry Meyers now.
I’d like to get a Mittens autograph. If I’d went to this I’d have brought a roll of toilet paper for him to sign.