News short: Romney greets Dixie State students during campaign stop

ST. GEORGE — U.S. Senate hopeful Mitt Romney made a campaign stop on the Dixie State University campus Monday.

Romney, the former Massachusetts governor and U.S. presidential candidate, is campaigning for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), who is now in the last year of his seventh and final term. Romney hopes to win the Republican nomination in Utah’s primary election in June.

A crowd of approximately 250 people chanted “We love Mitt!” as Romney made his entrance shortly after noon at the Holland Centennial Commons building.

Romney then took turns greeting people individually and in small groups. Most of the short visits included time for a cell phone photo or two.

In the lobby and just outside the building, volunteers wearing “Romney for Utah” T-shirts worked to get campaign signatures.

Romney told St. George News last week he plans to visit all 29 counties in Utah during his campaign.

