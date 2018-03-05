How can an oral appliance change the way you sleep?

Bryce R. Eagar

Gateway Oral Health Center

Dr. Bryce Eagar attended dental school at The University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. He is passionate about the mouth body connection and loves to help people be healthy. He is the only dentist in Southern Utah that is a member of the American Academy of Oral Systemic Health (AAOSH). He's gone to many continuing education courses about sleep apnea, periodontal disease, implant placement, oral systemic health. He and his wife and three kids love St. George.