Ground beef and pork products recalled due to possible E. Coli

ST. GEORGE — Interstate Meat Distributors, Inc. of Clackamas, Oregon, is recalling approximately 14,806 pounds of ground beef and pork products that may be contaminated with E. coli\, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The affected products were shipped to Utah, as well as other states.

The raw ground beef and pork items were produced and packaged in 2018 on Feb. 10 and Feb. 12. The following products are subject to recall:

2.25-lb. wrapped packages of fresh “ALL NATURAL EXTRA LEAN GROUND BEEF” containing package code 04118 and with 96 percent lean and 4 percent fat on the label.

2.25-lb. wrapped packages of fresh “ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK” containing package code 04118 and with 80 percent lean and 20 percent fat on the label.

2.25-lb. wrapped packages of fresh “GROUND BEEF AND PORK BLEND” containing package code 04118 and with 80 percent lean and 20 percent fat on the label.

2.50-lb. bag containing 10 quarter pound frozen “BROTHERS CHOICE 85% LEAN ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” containing package code 04318.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “965” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Utah, Oregon and Washington state.

“The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS Inspection Program Personnel (IPP) that the firm’s sample of beef trim was positive for E. coli O157:H7 based on results by their third party lab,” the FDA said in a news release. “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”

The strain of the bacteria, E. coli O157:H7, is a potentially deadly and can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism.

While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old and older adults. Symptoms include easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

