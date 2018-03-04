Seats open for Mesquite City Council in 2018 elections

MESQUITE, Nev. — With 2018 elections just around the corner, three seats on the Mesquite City Council will be opening for four-year terms ending in 2022.

Candidacy for these city-wide positions, which include the first, third and fourth seats, will be open in the Office of the City Clerk on Monday at 8 a.m. and will close on Friday, March 16, at 3:30 p.m. Filing hours will be Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The candidacy filing fee is $25.

In order to run, candidates must have been actual and bona fide residents of the city for at least one year before the election. Each candidate must also be a qualified voter who has resided within the boundaries of the city for at least 30 days immediately before declaring candidacy.

The primary election will be June 12, and the general election will be Nov. 6.

For more information, contact the Mesquite city clerk at 702-346-5295.

