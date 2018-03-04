Here is how to apply for grant money to help preserve Utah historical records

A file box. Undated. | Image courtesy Pixabay, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Archives and Records Service, in cooperation with the Utah State Historical Records Advisory Board, has grant funding available to nonprofit cultural heritage organizations and local governments for historical records preservation projects.

Funding can be used to help Utah repositories preserve at-risk, historic records and to provide access to important collections. These grants are intended for short-term projects. Grants of up to $7,500 are offered this year.

All grants require a one-to-one in-kind and/or cash match. Matching funds must be directly and demonstrably related to the grant and occur during the grant period. Cash expenditures may be for any direct purchase of equipment or consumable supplies used in the project or program.

Grant work cannot begin until July 11 this year and all work must be completed by June 26, 2019. All grants must contain a public access component, such as posting digital images online or creating an online finding aid or index.

Grant funding comes from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, which is the granting arm of the National Archives.

Applications are required and must be received by April 13. Each grant applicant is required to have a data universal numbering system, or DUNS, number before submitting an application.

The grant guidelines and application are available by clicking here. For further information, email Janell Tuttle at jtuttle@utah.gov.

