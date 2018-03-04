Footprints, tire tracks in newly poured concrete force redo of sidewalks in Springdale

SPRINGDALE — Springdale officials are dealing with quite a headache after freshly poured concrete throughout the town was ruined by foot and bicycle traffic, despite the fact that the newly minted sidewalks were covered and taped off.

“Some of the concrete that was put in was still wet and people have ridden their bicycles through or have walked on it, which leaves permanent prints,” Springdale Mayor Stan Smith said.

Watch video in the media player top of this report.

“Now Sunroc has to come back through and tear that up and redo the sidewalks to get rid of the prints,” Smith said.

The sections of sidewalk requiring a redo run along state Route 9, which is currently under reconstruction by the Utah Department of Transportation.

On some portions of sidewalk, deep imprints are visible in the now-hardened concrete. In some cases, the concrete was only poured days ago.

Replacing the ruined sections of sidewalk will be costly and delay the road project, according to a news release issued by Springdale Friday.

“It’s a big cost that’s incurred,” Smith said.

Poured concrete can take several days to cure, depending on the temperature, and may remain soft despite appearance.

“Please respect ‘sidewalk closed’ signs and stay off barricaded sidewalks,” the news release states. “The contractor will remove the signs and barricades when the sidewalks are ready for foot traffic, but not before.”

New concrete will be put in place in the coming weeks.

“We’re just asking everyone to please not walk on it, not ride on it,” Smith said, “on the new fresh concrete on the sidewalks so they’ll be beautiful forever.”

According to the news release, those who disregard sidewalk closures may be responsible for the costs to correct the damage.

The town is asking anyone who witnesses someone vandalize the sidewalks or any other street work to contact the Springdale Department of Public Safety at telephone 435-634-5730.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.