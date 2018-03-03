Winter storm warning in effect for parts of Utah including Southern Utah

Two motorists attempt to move a car out of a traffic lane. Salt Lake City, undated | Photo courtesy of Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for portions of Southern Utah and surrounding areas in effect through 10 p.m. Sunday. The majority of snowfall under this warning will occur Saturday night into Sunday. High winds are possible as well.

Affected areas

Local areas expected to be impacted by this warning include Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Central Mountains, Southern Mountains including the cities of Scofield, Cove Fort, Koosharem, Fish Lake, Loa, Panguitch, and Bryce Canyon.

Winter storm warning

Heavy snow is expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations expected to be in the 3-8 inch range, with locally greater amounts up to 20 inches.

Be prepared for road snow and significant reductions in visibility at times, including travel along Interstate 70 and Interstate 15. Significant travel impacts are expected. Strong southwest winds will build Saturday during the evening, switching to the north and remaining gusty into Sunday afternoon, with gusts of up to 80 mph on ridgetops.

What does a winter storm warning mean?

A winter storm warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Prepare and take caution

Now is a good time to stock vehicles with a number of items that can make the difference between death and survival in the event of getting stuck in the snow. See St. George News checklist, previously published, here: Stocking your vehicle for winter; what to do in case of emergency, checklist.

Download this printable PDF: Vehicle Preparation and Safety Precautions for Winter Weather – this is a project the whole family could participate in – make it a scavenger hunt with potentially lifesaving benefits.

Spotter information statement

Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather conditions to the National Weather Service according to standard operating procedures.

Resources

