State offers training to improve effectiveness of volunteer coordinators

ST. GEORGE — To help nonprofits, faith groups and community organizations better manage and retain volunteers, UServeUtah is offering a Volunteer Management Training course March 22-23 in St. George.

Utah has consistently ranked as as the number one state in volunteerism for more than a decade. This abundant resource of human capital is a unique and powerful asset that can address critical needs such as literacy, unemployment, homelessness, healthcare access and environmental conservation.

The challenge many organizations face is not a lack of interest in volunteering but a lack of capacity in the volunteer infrastructure. Furthermore, many nonprofit and local government volunteer managers aren’t given the tools necessary to effectively engaged and retain volunteers.

The 12-hour Volunteer Management Training helps volunteer coordinators broaden the impact of their services and address critical needs in their communities. The training is open to anyone in Utah’s southwestern region who manages volunteers.

Based on international best practice research, this 11 module training walks participants through foundational principles like developing volunteer job descriptions, recruitment, appropriate placement, orientation and training, supervision and evaluation.

Upon completion of the program, coordinators should have the necessary skills to do the following:

Assess volunteer needs and match those needs with the strategic goals of the organization.

Develop relevant, competency-based volunteer roles and opportunities that attract and retain high-caliber volunteers to address critical social needs in their communities.

The cost of the Volunteer Management Training course is $100 per person. Students can also register at a special rate.

Past attendees have had good things to say about the program.

“I wish I had known of a training like this when I first started managing volunteers!”

“Our volunteer program looks completely different than it did before I did this training.”

“I had a wonderful time and felt that I got a lot out of my time here. Thank you very much. I will definitely recommend this course!”

For more information about the upcoming training, visit this website. For more information about the free Volunteer Recognition Certificate, click here.

